How to avoid the development of alcoholic cirrhosis
Coffee can affect the liver and prevent the occurrence of problems caused by alcohol, this is evidenced by another study.
American scientists from the school of public health Johns Hopkins University came to the conclusion that coffee helps protect the liver from developing cirrhosis in relation to alcohol abuse.
“Cirrhosis can become a factor in the fatal outcome and because it is so important that the risk of development of cirrhosis can be reduced by the consumption of coffee available and well tolerated drink,” said co-author, Dr. Oliver Kennedy.
The authors of the project were analyzed 14 208 people aged 45 to 64 years, observed by the more than twenty years. As a result, scientists have determined that the liver of coffee drinkers are better protected from the dangerous effects of alcoholic libations.
Experts have established a direct correlation between the amount people consume coffee and a lower risk of developing liver cirrhosis resulting from excessive alcohol abuse.
According to researchers, for a more pronounced effect of coffee should be without cream or milk.