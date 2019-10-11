How to avoid the virus attacks: some effective natural antibiotics
Period, viruses can be considered open. And not to succumb to the flu, do not have to run to the pharmacy, use natural products that will not only not catch the virus and speed recovery.
To fight off pathogenic bacteria, viruses and inflammation without harming the body, you should pay attention to five foods.
1. Garlic.
A very strong antibacterial agent. A decoction of garlic is able to destroy E. coli.
2. Bow.
By its medicinal properties the onion is similar to garlic. Its antibacterial effect allows you to treat wounds and fight inflammation. The antioxidants included in the composition of Luca, improve blood circulation, digestion, normalize blood sugar levels and cholesterol in the blood.
3. Daisy.
Chamomile fights bacteria, reduces swelling, chamomile tea eases stomach spasms. Also chamomile extract is effective against fungus, helps in the treatment of abscess of the teeth and gingival inflammation.
4. Ginger.
This root inhibits the growth of bacteria, effectively combats inflammatory diseases, problems of the digestive tract and respiratory tract.
In addition, ginger normalizes blood circulation, blood sugar levels, strengthens the immune system and relieves pain.
5. Oregano.
Due to the content of carvacrol and rosmarinic acid, oregano is one of the most powerful antiseptics. Oregano oil protects the body from many infections and has antibacterial, analgesic, snake venom neutralizing, anti-parasitic, anticonvulsant, antimicrobial and antifungal activity.