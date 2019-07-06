How to beat the itch from mosquito bites
The aid will come as special products and traditional methods that will help you to get rid of the discomfort.
In the summer many people are trying to spend more time in nature. But sometimes the situation overshadow mosquitoes and various midges. Trouble are not only unpleasant buzzing noise, but and bites. Perhaps most worryingly, the bite then itches constantly. This is due to the substance that is injected by the female mosquito. This substance consists of a mixture of enzymes, anticoagulants and proteins.
Experts claim that the allergic reaction is due to protein. To remove its symptoms in the form of itching, redness and swelling can pharmacy funds that find no problem. However, when this is not possible, come to the rescue of folk remedies tested by time.
Here are a few examples. A good remedy is plantain – leaf have to mash to drain juice and apply to the bite. You can use strong tea to wet the cotton wool and apply to the bite. Well relieves itching simple ice, but will need to hold a couple of minutes. Alcohol is very well cope with the task – it will relieve itching and prevent swelling.
Many suggest to use lemon. The point is that citric acid reduces itching and has antibacterial properties. You can use vinegar. Some suggest to use a normal spoon. It should be dipped in hot water for a minute, then apply to the bite and apply pressure. Itching should pass.