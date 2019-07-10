How to become a physician assistant (CMA) in the United States without previous medical education
For many immigrants work in the medical field in the US it seems an unattainable dream. In fact, to get a job, for example, a physician assistant (Clinical Medical Assistants, CMA) in the United States after a six-month course. For immigrants this position can be a good start in a new country is a sought – after specialty will bring you a steady income and open up a range of careers in the medical field.
What does a assistant attending physician?
The role of a physician assistant is to provide administrative and clinical services. The main task of the physician assistant (CMA) – care of patients: from assisting the doctor when performing medical examinations to collect various analyses for the laboratory. These professionals in providing medical care always work under the direct supervision of a physician or licensed nurse.
Five reasons to become an assistant physician in the United States:
- Huge demand in the United States. According to a report by the Brookings institution, the American economy has recently received 2.6 million jobs in health care — the fastest growing industry in the United States. And the demand for skilled health workers, including assistants to the doctor, is constantly growing.
- Opportunities for career development. Physician assistants may in the future become experts in medical bills and coding, to go to College for Registered Nurse.
- A variety of jobs. Physician assistants can work with doctors of different specializations, from cardiologists to chiropractors, which gives wide opportunities to choose the medical sector.
- A stable position of the profession in the labour market. The attending physician assistants can work in large medical institutions, hospitals and ambulatory care centers.
- Sustained support and guidance of a physician or licensed nurse. Work assistant of the attending physician may be a good starting point because they always have the opportunity to seek advice of colleagues and to learn from their experience.
Duties physician assistants
Physician assistants mostly perform the following tasks:
- The collection of patient information and medical history;
- Recording vital functions;
- Collection and preparation of laboratory specimens;
- The taking of blood for analysis;
- The results of medicines in accordance with the instructions of the doctor;
- Preparation of patients for examination and assist during examination;
- Change of bandages, treatment of joints;
- Teaching patients medications, special diets and other doctor’s instructions;
- Explaining to patients the treatment;
- Sterilization of medical instruments.
Specialization of physician assistants
The duties of physician assistants are often extensive and diverse. Their tasks depend on the specialization of the doctor at their place of work:
- Assistant podiatrist (specialist in the treatment of diseases of feet) need to know how to care for your feet, in particular, how to carry out post-operative care or wound care.
- Assistants cardiologists must understand the cardiovascular system and be able to conduct stress tests and EKG tests.
- Assistant ophthalmologist should perform diagnostic testing of the eye or to help the doctor in treating the eyes.
- Chiropractor assistants must have a clear and holistic view of the approach to treatment and, therefore, to know the methods of treatment used in chiropractic, such as manipulation of the body, massage and also therapy hot and cold water.
- Assistant obstetrician-gynecologist is responsible for assisting the physician in all areas of the admission process. They prepared women for the tests and provide them with information about birth control, post Natal care and health check of the breast.
In addition to the availability of the necessary clinical skills the CMA needs to be good listeners and able to communicate with patients. As assistant attending physician must be patient with the tired, sick, disappointed or concerned about patients and empathize with those who suffer from diseases and pains.
How to become a CMA: education and certification
To become highly skilled and competent medical assistant, you must take a course that includes the following items:
- Medical terminology;
- Anatomy and physiology of body systems;
- The care and safety of patients;
- Medico-legal aspects and medical ethics;
- Medical records;
- Phlebotomy (taking blood from veins);
- ECG and its interpretation;
- Preparation and assistance in conducting of medical examinations;
- Basics of pharmacotherapy;
- The basics of first aid;
- Proper use and disposal of biologically hazardous substances.
Many employers and doctors are looking for qualified candidates for an assistant job medical doctor. Certificate CMA provides opportunities for employment and higher wages.
Seven reasons to get the profession of physician assistant (CMA) in the new York school Concord Rusam:
- Syllabus CMA approved New York State Department of Education.
- Classes are taught by licensed bilingual highly qualified teachers.
- Students are provided with teaching materials developed by teachers to facilitate comprehension and memorization of educational material.
- Modern, well-equipped laboratories for acquiring practical skills.
- Practice in medical offices at the end of the course.
- Assistance in resume writing, letters of recommendation from Concord Rusam and concrete assistance in finding employment.
- The exams for the national certificates pass directly to the school.
Organized and responsible medical assistant is vital to ensure the smooth operation of medical institutions.
The material is prepared in partnership with
