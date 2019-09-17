How to become citizens of the United States: photo
The naturalization ceremony is the final step on a long and difficult path to U.S. citizenship. Her future American swears allegiance to the country and gets a certificate that can issue a passport. Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) has announced that in honor of Constitution Day and Citizenship almost 34 300 immigrants get American citizenship during 316 naturalization ceremonies across the country.
September 17, the nation celebrates Constitution Day and Citizenship within the framework of Constitution Week (September 17-23, this year in the same period, pass the naturalization ceremony). The celebration dedicated to the signing of the Constitution, which was held on 17 September 1787. Citizenship day has its origins in 1952 on the basis of the law on the celebration, signed by President Harry Truman.
This time of year gives you the opportunity to celebrate the relationship between the Constitution and citizenship and to reflect on how to become a citizen of the United States.
Every year USCIS takes the oath from about 650 000 to 750 000 new citizens during naturalization ceremonies in the United States and around the world. In 2018, USCIS naturalized more than 756 000 people, which is a maximum over the last five years.
After each ceremony the acquisition of citizenship USCIS encourages new citizens of the United States, their families and friends to share their photos with naturalization in social networks using the hashtags #newUScitizen, #ConstitutionWeek and #WethePeople.
Some photos appeared in the official Twitter account USCIS:
One of the naturalization ceremonies held September 17 at the constitutional hall with the swearing here resulted in more than 1,000 new U.S. citizens from 117 countries:
Users of instagram and Twitter have published photos in the first few minutes after they became U.S. citizens. People tell their difficult stories, thank you and bless America, I Express joy that their dream had come true.