How to behave if there is a smell of old age
The smell of old age appears in people in old age. Some say that in old age once again hard to take care of themselves: to get to the bathroom or to restrain the urinary incontinence.
Scientists say that it is not only in these moments. Japanese experts say that the smells of old age arise as a result of chemical compounds called 2-nonenal is a colorless unsaturated aldehyde resulting from oxidation of omega 7.
The development of nonanal gradually increases after 30 years and reaches its peak in old age, when to ignore it is impossible.
According to scientists, this natural process in people, but you can make these odors more bearable and to weaken their influence.
Experts recommend to buy clothes made of natural fabrics, regularly washing clothes and bedding, as the person daily loses a sufficient amount of dead skin cells — squamous cells which persists nonenal.
Instead of a bath it is better to take a shower. Don’t forget to spread under the feet of a special Mat that doesn’t slip. Soap or shower gel should be pH neutral so as not to break acid-lipid mantle of the skin. After a shower you can slather the skin with moisturizer prevents peeling.
The room should be regularly aired and wet cleaning. Sometimes it’s an elderly person hard to do, then he needs to contact relatives.