How to bring uric acid from the body
The accumulation of uric acid in the joints — the process is dangerous. It leads to the development of gout — a disease known since ancient times. Without the help of a doctor in this case not do. But you can help yourself. Here is a list of vegetables that successfully deduce uric acid from the body.
Increased production of uric acid is fraught with health problems. This is known as hyperuricemia. The reasons for the high content of this chemical compounds in the various blood: in gout; for immoderate consumption of purine nitrogenous bases with food, in combination with a sedentary lifestyle. There is evidence that the high content of fructose in food also leads to the accumulation of uric acid.
5 vegetables that will help
In this issue, the main rule — on the one hand, to include in the diet of foods that contribute to the reduction of uric acid, on the other hand, to minimize the consumption of foods that stimulate its growth.
Joint pain is a common complaint. Perhaps you need to reduce the rate of uric acid. Treatment appoint a doctor. And be accompanied by medical intervention should power correction.
There are vegetables, perfectly coping with the task to reduce the rate of uric acid.
Vegetables, can reduce the rate of uric acid
The man is arranged so that, in most cases, think about proper nutrition, only when the health begins to falter. As the body is formed and accumulates uric acid? Certain foods cause increased production of purines. These include anchovies, sausage, red meat, all the offals (liver, kidneys, lungs), soda.
During the decomposition reaction of the purine uric acid is formed. This chemical compound is transported into the bloodstream, it is carried by organisms and accumulates in the joints. This process causes inflammation that leads to discomfort and pain.
As a rule, inflammation of the affected toe joints of the lower extremities toes upper extremities, knee joints. The following manifestations is characterized by gout – a painful and agonizing ailment.
What products are appropriate to include in your menu inflammation of the joints
Artichoke
Artichoke successfully cope with the task to reduce the rate of uric acid. Vegetable has diuretic action and helps to excrete toxins and excess fluid.
In addition, this plant contains a number of micronutrients, vitamins, antioxidants. The vegetable is rich in fiber, protein and fatty acids.
The artichokes so they don’t lose valuable properties that you need to prepare properly. It is preferable to boil: in this case a vegetable broth to drink, and artichokes and season with a dressing made from olive oil and Apple cider vinegar.
Bow
How useful bow? This vegetable also provides the opportunity to reduce the rate of uric acid in the body. The onion will help to get rid of hyperuricemia (increased increased uric acid in the blood). But that’s not all. The plant contributes to decrease triglycerides in the blood. How to cook onions to extract meals the maximum benefit?
Method of preparation:
Take a couple of bulbs of medium size, cleaned from the husk and cut into two parts. Send in a pot of water. Cook up until the vegetables become soft. Pour vegetable broth into a container and put into broth, the juice of ½ lemon. To drink throughout the day.
Pumpkin
This bocheva culture is extremely healthy. Gourd has a diuretic effect. Activating the excretion of urine, is a product of the favors the elimination of uric acid.
Pumpkin helps remove toxins and waste that accumulate in the body. There are many recipes for pumpkin. It is boiled, baked in the oven (like apples and honey). Individual attention, pumpkin seeds. It’s just a storehouse of valuable substances.
Celery
The plant helps to normalize the pH balance of the blood, so the body removes uric acid naturally.
Vegetable cleans the blood, removes toxins and helps to combat excess weight. How to cook celery? It can also be boiled or eaten fresh.
Carrots
This is useful in many ways, the vegetable also has the property to lower the increased uric acid. There are many recipes for cooking carrots. You just need to choose to his liking.
Method of cooking healthy carrot juice: to clean the two pieces of medium size carrots and one beet. Send the vegetables in a blender, chop and add to the resulting mass drinking water.
Vegetable favors the formation of alkaline environment (this is similar to carrot celery) that gives the ability to release the body from the purines and uric acid crystals accumulating in the joints.
It is important to remember!
To have a positive effect, it is advisable to minimize the consumption of red meat, offal, sausages, beer, anchovies, sardines, seafood.
Experts believe that vitamin C also contributes to the reduction of uric acid. Therefore, it is recommended to include in the menu berries and fruits rich in vitamin specified.