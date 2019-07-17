How to brush your teeth, experts have found
It would seem that such a simple lesson: brush your teeth, and in fact, raises many questions. How to brush when than whether you need dental floss, some toothpaste and a brush to give preference to? To these and other questions answered by the professionals to care for the oral cavity.
1. How many times to brush your teeth?
Dentists recommend to perform this procedure in the morning after waking and evening before going to sleep With a clear opinion about brushing teeth before or after eating — no. Therefore, you should clean the mouth when it suits you.
2. How to properly clean?
The brush should be kept at an angle of 45 degrees against the gums. Clean the tooth surface should be smooth movements from the root of the tooth down. Thus purified first outer surface of the tooth and then the inside.
3. What else can you use when cleaning the mouth and teeth?
If we talk about dental floss, to present the views of the efficacy of its application — is not proven. In addition, it is believed that flossing can injure the gums, thereby to trigger the infectious process. Many use to cleanse the mouth rinses. It is scientifically proven that in addition to refreshing effect, no sense in application of these solutions is not. In addition, in case of accidental ingestion of this solution, you can get poisoned.
4. Toothbrush
The most important thing in a toothbrush is the hardness of the bristles. The best is the toothbrush with bristles of medium hardness. And mechanical, electrical, or gilded — decide.
5. What is the paste better?
Find out what pasta is better for your teeth, you can have your dentist. If dental problems you do not — buy the pasta with calcium. Toothpaste with fluoride is beneficial for teeth, but it is necessary to observe the fluorine dose. Ideally, the amount of fluorine should not exceed 0.7 milligram per liter.
When caring for the oral cavity also don’t forget to clean tongue using toothbrush or scraper to prevent bad breath.