How to change your life, awaken your femininity
Every person has feminine and masculine energy, Yin and Yang. If the male is associated with action, rivalry, logical thinking, rationality, survival and strength, the female is quite the opposite. The female is caring, intuition, empathy, creation, communication, sensitivity, acceptance and cooperation.
Femininity in every woman, no matter how unladylike she considered themselves either. Just need to awaken their essence. And here is how.
1. Focus on cooperation, not competition.
Society imposes on us competition and the pursuit of fake ideals. Many of us think that if we buy the phone, the car or something, it will automatically make us happier. Many envy those who have those things which we do not have, and the desire to have these things and creates competition.
But to awaken their femininity, focus on cooperation, not competition with others. Even if we are talking about other women, Yes.
You need to look at other people’s success as your success, it might give you new ideas and perspective on life. No matter how successful or intelligent man is, he still has what to improve. That is why it is important to look at other people as those who you can learn from and someone you can learn something.
2. Become closer to nature.
The energy of nature has healing ability, because she lives, she lives, regenerated, and continues his race. That is why it is important to spend time in nature to awaken her femininity: learn to feel trees, flowers, wildlife. Your body will be cleansed from the toxicity and negativity of modern civilization.
3. Create creativity.
Create music, draw, dance, sing in the shower, listen to relaxing music, write, cook! Whatever form of art and creativity you choose, it will help you to reveal your femininity and to fill yourself with positive energy.
Feminine energy is about to create, not destroy. It can be something simple as gardening or cooking.
4. Give in to your feelings.
We are often afraid to admit their feelings, and therefore repress them. But one of the sides of femininity is not to do, and feel everything! When you give feelings, you accept the reality that makes you you.
5. Meditate.
You just need to find a quiet place, close your eyes and calm your mind. Just relax, focus on breathing, go to meet your inner fears and emotions. A good meditation will help to cleanse your body and soul that is important in order to awaken femininity.
6. Focus on listening more and not talking.
We live in a world where everyone wants to be heard, and few people are willing to listen. But if you focus on listening you will discover new ideas and perspectives. When you’re ready to listen, ready to learn, to accept, and it evokes femininity.
7. Listen to your gut.
Intuition is a gift our soul. That feeling when you just know something, although I don’t know where and how. That’s why many neglect it. To listen to my intuition, learn to trust yourself. When you begin to hear your intuition, piglosi reason and logic. Trust your body and your soul.
8. Wisely choose an example to follow.
Everyone has a role model, whether subconsciously or not. Someone’s parents, someone- an actor or actress, singers, politicians and other influential people. We are watching their every move, pay attention to their thoughts, clothes, even food. We admire their success and a strong personality, and I want to be like them. But sometimes we choose the wrong idols.
That is why it is important to choose a feminine role model!
9. Sosredotachivaja on the positive.
Everyone has bad days, difficult situations, and events. And some people get stuck in this state for a long time, but this negative atmosphere is harmful to the soul.
As hard as you may, in life, you can find a lot of good, and you need to focus on this. To awaken femininity, to get out of the negativity and switch to positivity. You are what you think. Don’t forget.
10. Create your own ritual.
You must have space and time for yourself so you can be cleansed of all negativity and focus on the positive. This ritual can be simply to read before sleep, drink a morning Cup of coffee in silence or take a bath by candlelight.
11. Learn your sensuality and embrace their flaws.
Spoil your senses: make yourself a bubble bath, buy perfume, go for a massage, listen to relaxing music. Study your body and soul, enjoy it. Take your features and flaws, think of them as something unique in itself.
Look at yourself in the mirror and tell yourself a compliment. All this will help you to awaken a goddess!
12. Spread love and hope.
Cultivate openness, love, compassion to each person you meet, every stranger, and most importantly-to yourself. Spread the love its unique way, to support those who are ill, help those in need, and instills in people a hope.
Orogami the world with their unique attitude and good deeds, and the world in response will help you to awaken the divine feminine!