How to cheat women according to Zodiac sign
A guide for men, and not only…
A horoscope can tell a lot. For example, representatives of each sign are deceiving in their own way. What is called – with his “zest”.
Naturally, the horoscope is not a report of a private detective, but some truth is present in it.
Aries
Representatives of this sign is very organized and assembled. Force majeure – it’s not their format. So if a woman is constantly late and cannot spend more time with you is suspicious. Most likely, she pays it to someone else…
Taurus
Women born under this sign are very open and sociable. They do not feed bread – give to talk and tell their partner about everything. Also, they always show love, hug, say kind words, interested in the Affairs of a loved one.
If female Calves become closed and cold – it’s time to sound the alarm. Most likely, they found a more “sympathetic interlocutor” and definitely very nice to spend time with him.
Gemini
They love to walk. Women of this sign are ready every day to wander the streets, go to cafes, theaters, Philharmonic, etc. The biggest punishment for them is to stay at home.
So, if your fiance suddenly wants to stay at home when you go somewhere is more than suspicious. Not that she’s cheating, but something isn’t right.
Cancer
A woman with Cancer, cheating is rare. But, as they say, rarely, but neatly. Miracles still happen! The first sign of infidelity and depressive mood.
Representatives of this sign very difficult to lie (this is contrary to their nature), because they immediately fall into the “sadness and sorrow”.
Leo
Representatives of this sign are beginning to pay too much attention to their appearance. New hairstyle complete with a fancy manicure and stunning dress – alarming bell. It can indicate that she has a new fan.
In addition, the female lion is becoming too sociable and won’t stop talking to her, as a rule, not very common.
Virgin
Oh, this woman is too sensitive to fool without reflections. Likely to change the virgin will be very cautiously and carefully cover their tracks, but still give yourself away. How? Increased nervousness.
Lie to her – unnatural, so she will feel at ease.
Libra
Most representatives of this sign are afraid that their fraud will be exposed. So they will be very sensitive to the most innocent questions and to panic every time they think “everything is everything long I guess”.
Scorpio
To calculate the deceiver, born under this sign difficult task. The fact that in life – they are always very mysterious and ambiguous.
So, if you noticed that your partner became even more mysterious, for example, has installed four of password on the phone – she definitely appeared more sympathetic to “mystery” than you.
Sagittarius
She knows she is guilty, and very worried about this. Although does this in a peculiar way: bursts out and gets angry at her partner. As if it were my fault that she has… to deceive him.
Capricorn
A woman will always feel guilty. How could it be otherwise? After all, she is extremely serious and responsible. In order to “whiten” their conscience will become overly tender and attentive to the partner.
So, if the representative of this sign became suspicious of “good” is a dead giveaway.
Aquarius
Girlfriend for Aquarius is everything. But about your lover, of course, they can’t tell them. From time to time. As soon as the friends will suspect something and ask – woman-Aquarius lay out everything as the spirit.
That’s when everything will be revealed, because if you know the girlfriend – the whole world knows.
Fish
Female Fish are the universe did not think the two-timers and cheats. But since “map lay” – so be it, I give up. But very shy and embarrassed.
So if your partner is avoiding to look you in the eye, confused, and became even more sensitive means found in “the depths of the oceans” a new fish.