How to choose an immigration lawyer and avoid scams
Immigration fraud is, unfortunately, common phenomenon, very often immigrants get hooked to scams when searching for a lawyer. We have put together some tips on how to choose a lawyer, check his license and violation history, if any.
To avoid fraud on the part of lawyers and people posing as them, should take the following precautions:
1. Ask the full name of the lawyer and the number of his license issued by the state bar. Before you hire a lawyer or pay any amount of money, find information about it on the website of the bar of the state, where he presumably was licensed to find out whether his license and whether recorded violations on his part.
Websites and phone numbers of bar associations in the States with the highest number of Russian-speaking immigrants:
- California — 800-843-9053 or visit the web site.
- New York- 212-428-28-00 or visit the web site.
- New Jersey- 732-214-85-00 or visit the web site.
- Florida 1-833-FL1-WELL; 1-833-351-9355 or visit the web site.
- Illinois — 312-726-8775; 800-678-4009 or visit the web site.
2. If the lawyer represent you on immigration matters, make sure he has a license for this type of practice. Lists of lawyers, including immigration, which was denied a license (and not recovered it up to date) or subjected to disciplinary punishment by the U.S. Department of justice, you can find the link.
3. Make a contract in writing and ask for receipts for your payments. These documents, if necessary will testify in court. Furthermore, fraudsters typically avoid signing them, so the refusal by a lawyer to draw up the cooperation officially required to alert the customer.
4. Take additional care if you require payment for services in cash, but not at the expense of the office or organization. If you do decide to pay cash, be sure to demand a written receipt.
5. Don’t hire to represent your interests to anyone who threatens to inform the Federal authorities about your immigration status, if you do not pay.
6. Guide the documentary archive of the interaction with the lawyer. If you pay from your Bank account and are unable to take a statement, store the receipt; receive from the attorney a receipt, and an invoice with a detailed description of our services (you have the right to demand). And keep all these documents until the decision of a question with which you spoke to a lawyer.
Where to go if you become a victim of a scammer posing as a lawyer
People who have become a victim of immigration fraud, you can submit a legal complaint to the bar Association of the state concerned. For filing a complaint do not need to pay, also do not have to be a US citizen. A panel of lawyers will not ask applicants about citizenship or immigration status. The form of the complaint, in most States, is available not only in English but also in Russian.
