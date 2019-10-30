How to clean and restore the liver at home
Traditional methods of cleansing the liver contribute to its restoration and rejuvenation.
We all know that the liver is the “filter” of the human body. Improper diet, alcohol consumption, Smoking, living in ecologically contaminated areas — all of this damages the liver and disrupts its functionality. So periodically this body need help, in this case, come to the aid of the recipes of traditional medicine or medication drugs, but drink some pills without a doctor’s prescription may be dangerous to health and life in General.
Taking advantage of these people’s recipes, you will benefit your liver:
Method # 1. In the morning on an empty stomach to drink 100 ml of warm water, 30 minutes in the same amount of water, add 1 tbsp of honey, stir and drink. Prepare a heating pad, put it on the region of the liver and lie down. An hour and a half to get up and do 15 minute exercises, then Breakfast. This method of cleaning and restoring the liver is the most secure, but no less effective. After the first session may reduce the number of acne on the face. Can be repeated 1-2 times a month.
Method # 2. In the evening pour into a thermos three tablespoons of rose hips and pour 0.5 of boiling water. In the morning pour a full Cup of dog rose decoction and dilute it 3 tbsp. powder of sorbitol, drink in one gulp. After 20-30 minutes you need to finish the rest in a thermos flask, but nothing. After another 40-45 minutes is allowed for Breakfast, preferably with fresh vegetables or fruit. In order to achieve the desired effect, you need to repeat the procedure every two days for six times, i.e. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and Tuesday.
Do not get carried away with traditional methods of cleansing the liver and gallbladder, since these organs have the function of self-cleaning and extra cleaning needed only if there are phenomena such as the stagnation of bile, formation of stones, fatty liver and so on. Usually, the disorder in the liver is visible on the face, the skin becomes oily, with blackheads and pimples, can also hurt in the right side. But when such symptoms is better to consult a doctor, and traditional methods to use as additional.