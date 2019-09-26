How to clean the blood at home
Blood – a liquid tissue that circulates in the blood system.
It provides all the internal organs, tissues, even the smallest cells of our body with oxygen and nutrients and collects all the accumulated waste.
To the circulatory system and related organs worked faultlessly, it is necessary from time to time to clean the blood, says naturopath Irina Kapustina in the book “the Spleen. Treat, clean, protect”.
In folk medicine there are many recipes to effectively cleanse the blood, blood vessels, clearing of cholesterol, toxins and wastes. For example, for cleaning the blood has long been used red wine type “Cahors” or “Cabernet”. Drink 50 g 2-4 times a day (not more than 200 g wine even assuming a healthy liver). The purification course is 10-20 days.
Good results are obtained with herbal medicine. The best blood purifying herbs are Helichrysum, marjoram, St. John’s wort, nettle, burdock (root), dandelion, wormwood, chamomile. Effective fees, which include vegetables (onions, garlic, beets, carrots), fruits and berries (cherries, apples, grapefruits and other citrus fruits, juniper berries, etc.).
The duration of the cleaning course depends on your health, the body often tells itself when to finish the reception of fitoapteka: if initially it seems pleasant, then gradually drink it gets harder – the body sort of rejects it. If the recipe does not specify, the initial course of herbal treatment is 2-3 weeks (depending on the herbs or parts of collection), and then you want to take a break for 15 days. If necessary, the herbal medicine you need to resume. In any case, before treatment you should consult with your physician.
Cleansing herbs and fruits
You’ll need 2 tbsp. marjoram, 3 cups of water.
Minced marjoram (fresh or dried), pour warm water, bring to a boil. After removing from heat, infuse for 5-8 hours, wrapped or put in a warm place. Drain.
Take 1/2 Cup 3 times a day 15 minutes before meals. The duration of the purification course of 20 days, after 10 day break it can be repeated.
Take 3 tablespoons of fresh nettle leaves, 2 litres of water.
Young nettle leaves crushed, pour boiling water, insist 20-30 minutes, then strain.
Better a course of cleansing infusion of nettle leaves on the waning moon, in the period from 14 to 19 hours. During this time, you need to drink all of the prepared infusion in small SIPS.
The course is 2 weeks, after a two-week break, the administration of infusion to resume. In the winter, when fresh leaves are unavailable, you can replace them with dried. The proportion and method of preparation remain the same, only the infusion take 0.5 Cup 3 times a day after meals.
You’ll need 1 liter of juice of a dandelion, 1 Cup good quality vodka 2 tablespoons of glycerin.
The grass (leaves and flowers) and dandelion roots grind (preferably minced), squeeze through cheesecloth juice. The juice mixed with vodka and infuse for 20-30 days in a cool dark place shaking the bottle daily. In the finished tincture add the glycerin.
Dissolve in a glass of water 1 tbsp. spoonful of tincture, take means 1 time a day – morning before eating.
To enhance the effect, you can add a medium 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice.
You will need 1 tablespoon of herbs of nettle, 1 tablespoon of dandelion roots, 3 tbsp of the young leaf buds of the Sambucus nigra 3 tbsp. evening primrose leaves, 1 Cup of water.
Plants grind, mix, 1 teaspoon collection pour boiling water, leave for 7-10 minutes, drain.
Take freshly prepared infusion of 1 Cup in the morning 1 hour before meals and at night before bed.
Take 1 tbsp. spoon herb calendula, burdock root, grass Maryina root, 2 cups of water.
Plants grind, mix, 1 tbsp. spoon collection pour boiling water, simmer on a water bath for 10 minutes, drain.
Take 1/2 Cup 3-4 times a day 30 minutes before meals or after 1.5–2 hours after a meal.
You will need 1 tablespoon of grass lungwort drug, 1 tablespoon of horsetail herb, 1 tbsp of grass succession, 2 cups of water.
Plants grind, mix. The entire collection pour boiling water and insist, wrapped, for 1 hour (in a thermos), drain.
Drink all of the prepared infusion during the day in small SIPS. You can prepare an infusion of any of these herbs, but most naturopaths believes that the cleansing of the blood more helpful fees.
You’ll need 1 tbsp. spoon herb yarrow, 1 tablespoon herb motherwort, 3 cups of water.
Plants grind, mix, pour hot water and simmer under the lid on the water bath for 20 minutes, avoiding boiling of the liquid. Then infuse for 2-3 hours. Drain.
Take tincture 1/2 Cup in the morning and evening with or without food. The collection not only helps to purify blood, but also has a restorative effect.
You’ll need 5 tablespoons of dried burdock root, 4-5 art. spoons of honey, 0.5 liters of alcohol strength of 70°.
Roots, chop, pour alcohol, add honey. Tool to insist in a cool dark place for 14 days, strain. Store in a dark glass bottle in the refrigerator.
Take 1 teaspoon of tincture with water, 3-4 times a day 30 minutes before meals for 1 month. The course can be repeated after 3-month break.
You will need 1 teaspoon black elderberry flowers, 1 teaspoon of the herb St. John’s wort, 1 tbsp marjoram, 2 tablespoons of calendula flowers, 2 cups of water.
The dried plant, grind, mix.
2 teaspoons (from top) collection brew boiling water, on low heat bring to boil (but do not boil!), then infuse for 10 minutes, double strain and allow to cool.
Take 1 tbsp. spoon 4-6 times a day regardless of meals for three weeks; after 10-day break to take an infusion 2 weeks.
You will need 1 teaspoon of herb (whole plant flowers) of dandelion, 1 Cup of water.
Dried grass, dandelion chop, pour into a thermos, pour boiling water.
Leave for 1-1. 5 hours. Strain the infusion.
Take 1 tbsp. spoon 4 times a day 30 minutes before meals or 1.5–2 hours after a meal. The purification course of 30 days, then take a break for 2 weeks and administration of infusion to be repeated. The tool is well cleanses the blood, reduces cholesterol.
Take 1 tbsp. spoon strawberry leaves, chamomile flowers, grass succession, 2 cups of water.
Plant material to grind, blend, 2 tbsp. spoon collection pour boiling water, to insist, wrapped, for 2-3 hours, drain.
All the prepared infusion to drink in small SIPS throughout the day.
You’ll need 2 tbsp. of the fruit of the black chokeberry, 2 tablespoons of rose hips, 2 cups of water.
Dry fruits grind in a coffee grinder, powder pour into a thermos, pour boiling water, infuse for 6-8 hours. Drain.
Infusion drink 1 glass morning and evening, regardless of the meal, optionally followed by sugar. The course is 3 weeks, for greater efficiency after 2 weeks it can be repeated.
You will need 1 teaspoon of licorice root, 2 tbsp. marjoram 3 tbsp. spoons of nettle leaves, black currant leaves, rhizomes of couch grass, 5 tablespoons of flowering tops of oats, knotweed grass, 1 Cup of water.
Licorice roots, rhizomes of couch grass, the tops of the oats to grind, mix with other plants.
Pour boiling water over 1 tbsp. spoon collection. Infuse for 30 minutes, drain.
Make the tool hot 1 Cup 2 times a day regardless of the meal, each time brewing a fresh infusion.
Cleaning of Bay leaf
Take 5 grams Bay leaf, 1 Cup water.
Bay leaf grind, pour boiling water, simmer on a water bath for 5 minutes, pour into a thermos, leave for 3-4 hours. Drain.
Drink the entire infusion during the day in small SIPS. The duration of the cleanse is 3 days, after a break of 1-2 weeks cleansing can be repeated.
It is an old means of cleansing the blood vessels is considered in folk medicine is very effective. However, it should be consumed carefully, before using a Laurel decoction should consult a doctor.
Cleansing with tincture of garlic
Take 200 grams of garlic, 1 liter of quality vodka.
The garlic cloves; remove the membranes, wash, mince or special masher. The slurry was diluted with vodka, pour into a dark glass container, tightly close the cap. Leave for weeks at +2 °C in the dark. Strain, pressing plant material. Tincture pour it into a bottle of dark glass. Ready garlic tincture should be transparent, have a yellowish-green color and a characteristic odor of garlic.
Take 5 drops of tincture diluted in 1 tablespoon water, 3 times a day. The infusion not only cleanses the blood and vessels, but also regulates blood pressure, relieves headaches associated with spasm of blood vessels.