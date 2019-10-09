How to cleanse the bowel at home: advice from doctors
Intestines can be cleaned by using food.
During years of research scientists found out which products are most effective for cleansing the colon.
clean drinking water. If you drink the daily recommended allowance of 2 liters, the body will be able to cope with the excretion of toxins, waste and other negative impact on health substances.
activated carbon. If you have no contraindications, you should try to systematically clean the body within weeks. The dosage is calculated as usual: 1 tablet per 10 kg. Specificity of coal is that it is perfectly collects and removes toxins from the body.
flax seeds. This tool was able himself well established. You can safely add them to familiar dishes, thus making them much more useful.
yogurt and kefir. In its composition they contain beneficial microorganisms that are able to establish the microflora in the gut, with beneficial effects on health in General.
bran. Experts recommend to clean the body with bran only once a year. Before each meal half an hour to eat 2 tablespoons of bran, washed down with sufficient amount of liquid. You need to hold out a month. Bran help to normalize intestinal flora.
medicinal plants. Can be purchased at the pharmacy charges, which are directed to purification. Based on the practice, the doctors believe this method is one of the most effective and safe.