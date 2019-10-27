How to cleanse the bowel from all the waste, lose weight and get healthier?
As a result, the intestines accumulates more than 15 kg of fecal stones, toxic waste, poisoning the blood and causing irreparable harm to our body.
Cleansing with enemas is very expensive and not always effective. Using enemas is cleaned only a small portion of the colon (40-50 cm).
Today we offer you a recipe for deliverance from years of mucus, fecal stones and parasites , thanks to 1-3 dessert spoons of flour from flax seeds is in within three weeks. Thus will keep their intestinal flora.
Application: use for cooking 2-3 tsp per serving.
Colon cleanse 1 week:
1 dessert spoon of flour+100 g sour cream or yogurt
Week 2:
2 dessert spoons of flour +100 g sour cream or yogurt
Week 3:
3 dessert spoons of flour +150 g sour cream or yogurt
Flour can be made by Smolov flax seeds in a coffee grinder!
Take this mixture instead of Breakfast. Sour cream can be replaced with any dairy product. In the period of cleaning it is necessary to stay hydrated: drink water to 2 liters a day.