How to cleanse the liver at home: expert advice
In order to bring the body in order to restore and heal it, you should periodically clean important for the functioning of the organs. For example, the liver.
Immediately warned that to carry out such procedures on their own after consultation with your doctor, as failure to comply with all rules, there is great risk to harm the body and is cleansing to add extra health problems.
Our liver is an important but complex organ of the body. It participates in the processes of digestion, blood, metabolism, produces bile and act as a detox for the body — removes harmful chemicals, toxins and even poisons. Being an important filter of our organism, and she is in need of cleaning.
How to determine what is should do this?
If you suffer frequent constipation, acne, redness and inflammation in the temples, frequent bitter taste in the mouth in the morning and after eating, prolonged headaches, and discomfort in the right shoulder and knee joints, pain when pressing the right upper quadrant — you can safely do a liver cleanse.
To start procedures should only after a preliminary purgation, and after them for 30-40 days, it is prohibited to consume alcohol and also to minimize meat and fatty foods in your diet.
Before cleaning, you must heat the liver, to reduce pain with cramps that can appear during the cleaning process. This will help make the liver more pliable, and the procedure is really effective. It is necessary to warm up the liver directly to the cleaning day, the whole night after cleansing and the next day. To do this just using a regular warm warmer, which needs to be put under the right side.
Liver cleansing using vegetable oil
A very simple but nevertheless effective method of cleansing the liver, resorption of vegetable oil. In the morning on an empty stomach 1 tbsp vegetable oil active movements of the cheeks and tongue allow to dissolve until, until it becomes quite liquid or acquires a milky hue. The approximate time of the procedure is 20-25 minutes. After it is necessary to rinse the mouth acidified with a solution, but do not swallow it.
Liver cleansing with olive oil and lemon juice
You need to heat 300 gr. olive oil and prepare 300 ml of lemon juice. Lie on the bed, under right side, in the region of the liver put a warm heating pad. To drink first, 3 tbsp oil, then 1 tbsp of juice. Repeat butter and juice in this order every 15 minutes, until the oil will not end. Then drink the remaining juice and go to bed with a hot water bottle under the right side.
In the morning you will feel a laxative effect. This is the correct reaction and you can judge that the procedure was successful. For greater effect, take an enema, when the relief will end. All day can drink infusions of nettles, rose hips, calendula, Helichrysum, Clary sage. A similar procedure for cleansing you can repeat 5-6 times with an interval of 10 days.
Liver cleansing with oats and rose hips
One Cup of oats well washed and put into a saucepan, add 3 tablespoons of leaves, cranberries, 2 tbsp of birch leaves, pour 4 liters of water and insist night. In another container put the rose hips, pour 1 Cup of water, bring to a boil, add 2 tbsp of knotweed and boil for another 15 minutes. Allow to cool and infuse for about an hour, then add the infusion of oats. Pour into a comfortable capacity, preferably in a jar or bottle and refrigerate.
Drink liquid 30 minutes before eating, heated it beforehand. The length of treatment is 10 days, the portions to be measured in this volume: 1 day — 50 ml, day 2 — 100 ml, and all the rest — 150 ml. Repeat the procedure in 2-3 weeks, and it is important to adhere to the if not dieting, then diet and minimize consumption of meat and fatty foods.
Finally, helpful hint: it is not recommended to clean the liver pregnant and lactating women, people with diabetes, and diseases of the digestive system and cancer of the gastrointestinal tract and liver. Should not liver flush a week before the start of the menstrual cycle and during it.