How to combine cream between them
The secret of good skin care not only in cosmetics, but in the sequence of their application. You can make even the most inexpensive cream to work 100%.
American beautician Carol Maggio explains why how to use different retinol for dry and oily skin, and before applying the cream with SPF you need a tool with antioxidants (as well as two rules).
An antioxidant serum+cream with SPF
Serum with antioxidants are essential for the safety net of our skin. SPF does not protect 100%, we can apply them unevenly or insufficient in quantity. Poet, before you apply SPF in the morning add the additional care step – serum with vitamins A, C, E and plant extracts.
Retinol for oily and dry skin
If you use cream with retinoidami, then you will be useful to know that the same product should be applied in different ways, depending on, you have oily skin or dry. In the first case, it is better to apply on bare skin, pre-clearing gentle means. The second on thick cream with ceramides for protection from irritants.
Exfoliant with acids before the serum with gialuronova acid
Hyaluronic acid is an excellent moisturizer, but there is one “but”. If the skin many dead skin cells, it just will not penetrate the epidermis, and will not have the desired effect. So 2-3 times a week using the following combination: exfoliating acid medium (soft), followed by applying gialuronova acid.
Clay mask before remedy for acne
To acne products are well penetrated into the skin, clean it with a clay mask it will save the skin from the sebaceous layer and pollution, allowing the drug to work more efficiently.