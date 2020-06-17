How to continue receiving unemployment benefits, if you went back to work
States are re-opened and millions of people back to work. In some cases, you can continue to receive unemployment benefits, including both traditional payments at the state level and expanded benefits in the amount of $600 dollars funded by the Federal government, says CNBC.
The U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in may: the unexpected turn, which economists largely attributed to the Americans dismissed due to the closure of workplaces, and now the us once again restore the operation of enterprises.
However, according to the Department of labor, about 30 million Americans still receiving unemployment benefits.
Employees may continue to receive benefits for partial unemployment, if their schedule changed from full to part time. People working full-time not eligible.
The Handbook will be less than if they were completely unemployed, because this money added to wages. Two ways are possible: the program work-sharing (under which the employee shares his income on wages and partial unemployment benefits) or a reduction in insurance unemployment benefits (a program of benefits for partial unemployment).
First, as a rule, preferable to the second, experts say. For example, benefits for partial unemployment often require more significant reductions in working time that a person has a right to them. Therefore, access to these benefits for some may be limited.
In the second option are often paid less than in programs of work-sharing due to differences in how the state calculates benefits for each program.
Although all States offer partial unemployment benefits program work-sharing is only available in half of US States, and even in this case, the employer must offer this program to their employees, so they can register.
In both programs employees receive a significant, although temporary, financial benefits.
Along with the reduction of state benefits for unemployment, they will receive an additional $600 per week allowed by the Law CARES. This increase might help workers to receive their salaries more than usual. The additional payment should end after July 31.
Program of work-sharing
Program of work-sharing, also known as the program of short-term compensation or a joint work programme offered through the employer. They allow companies to reduce working hours from 10% to 60%, for a group of employees.
The program helps businesses avoid layoffs, allowing them instead to reduce working hours. These employees receive a proportionate unemployment benefits from the state to compensate for the loss of wages.
For example, a worker whose labor time reduced by 50%, will receive half his usual allowance state unemployment weekly $600 in addition to wages.
Employers must submit the program in your state and approve it before the employees can get benefits.
Allowance for partial unemployment
Experts believe that this kind of benefits more difficult, and regulations vary considerably among States.
As a rule, according to Susan Hausman, Director of research W. E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, workers need to significantly reduce their working hours — more than 60%.
“You have very little to earn,” she said.
To be eligible for payment, employees generally must earn less in a week than they would have received in benefits state unemployment, whether they are totally unemployed, says Michelle Evermore, senior policy analyst in the National project of the employment act.
For example, the average American gets $378 a week in unemployment benefits. The right to receive benefits for partial unemployment usually means a smaller amount.
Evermore said that such rules — not in all States. For example, in Louisiana only pay the unemployed up to $211 per week.
According to Hausman, formula, benefits for eligible employees not so proportional, how the programs work-sharing, and generally amounts less than generous.
Workers must apply for benefits for partial unemployment, in contrast to the program work-sharing, where the employer does it on behalf of the employee.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3778
[name] => quarantine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => karantin
)
quarantine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7106
[name] => unemployment in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bezrabotitsa-v-ssha
)
unemployment in the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11242
[name] => unemployment
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => posobie-po-bezrabotice
)
unemployment benefits
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27048
[name] => Work
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => rabota
)
РаботаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark