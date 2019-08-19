How to cook a healthy hot energy drink. Fatigue as a hand lift!
If you’re tired, cold, and you have absolutely no power, then immediatelyfind them quite a bit to cook that’s such a wonderful energy drink. He will give you strength, energy. In addition, it’s incredibly tasty, healthy and warming — because it’s hot. And it is so handy during the cold winter days!
You will need:
+ milk 1 liter,
+ bananas 2 PCs.,
+ cinnamon sticks 1 piece
+ nutmeg to taste
+ cocoa or chocolate.
How to cook
1. Heat in a saucepan the milk, put in a cinnamon stick and grated nutmeg.
2. Mash banana thoroughly with a fork until smooth puree.
3. When the milk is heated to about 60 degrees, enter the banana puree, stirring constantly drink.
4. On slow fire bring the drink to a boil but do not boil.
5. Remove the cinnamon stick, it is no longer needed.
6. Pour into glasses and sprinkle a pinch of cocoa or chocolate chips.
It is very tasty!