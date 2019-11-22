How to cook carrots and potatoes with the maximum benefit
People with many diseases should be careful with potatoes and carrots – with certain ways of cooking, they can cause harm.
Nutritionists said that one of the most popular root vegetables – potatoes and carrots can be harmful to health. And there are certain restrictions concerning radish.
So, raw radish is not recommended to eat for people suffering from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, especially inflammatory nature. The case in its “annoying” properties, as well as plenty of fiber. If you are not recommended to eat fiber in its raw form, the attending physician will notify you about it.
Boiled potatoes and carrots, can harm patients with diabetes – due to the large amount of carbohydrates this dish will cause a jump of sugar. Also cooked root vegetables are not recommended for those seeking to eat foods with a low glycemic index.
For maximum benefit, carrots are best subjected to the stabilizing light, and the potato bake. By the way, baking is the most healthy way of cooking potatoes. This dish helps to lower blood pressure and reduce swelling.
But in any case, it is necessary to take into account recommendations of the doctor – sometimes even baked potatoes may be contraindicated, while other people can safely eat beet in any form.