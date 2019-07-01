How to cool the room in summer without air conditioning
Is it possible to achieve a steady reduction in temperature in the room not getting air conditioning? It turns out that this task is not so difficult.
Of course, installation of air conditioning is the best way of dealing with uncomfortable high temperature in the room, but in the Russian conditions it is not always justified.
The fact that we are a Northern country, and almost 10 months of the year in air conditioning, we just don’t need enough to open the window. So is it worth spending the money for two or three weeks of true heat of the year to cool off for real? The more that there are different ways of dealing with uncomfortable high temperature, which allow to solve this problem with less effort.
One of the most effective ways is night and day cooling room insulation. At night it is recommended that wide open Windows and doors to a space filled with cool air. In the morning, when the sun begins to heat the air, you should close all Windows tightly, put blackout curtains, and best of all even set the reflective film in Windows in order to prevent the penetration of warm air into the apartment or house. During the day the room temperature will be significantly lower than outside (it is better to disable the appliances, the heating air). This methodology long ago proved its effectiveness. Of course, even more comfortable is the use of conventional fan to create some breeze in. The greatest effect is the ceiling fan, however, it requires the greatest cost.
Another good solution is the purchase of a mobile air freshener with function of cooling. It’s not conventional air conditioners, since they do not involve the air ducts (hoses for hot air extraction). They must cover with cold (ideally, the icy) water, which will evaporate in the air, reducing the temperature by an average of 7-8 degrees against the indicators of the thermometer outside the window. The disadvantage of this technique is that it can help to cool only a small space, and besides, there need to constantly pour cold water.