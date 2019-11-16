How to cope with acne on your own? Tips dermatologists
You can reduce the appearance of acne, tips for skin care from American dermatologists.
- Wash twice a day and every time after sweating. Sweating, especially when wearing a hat or helmet, can worsen the condition of acne, so wash your skin as soon as possible after sweating.
- Use the fingertips to apply gentle, non-abrasive detergent. Using a washcloth, mesh sponge or anything else can irritate the skin.
- Be gentle with your skin. Use gentle products that do not contain alcohol. Do not use products that irritate your skin, which may include astringents, toners aggressive. Dry, irritated skin will make the acne even more.
- Cleaning your skin can make acne worse. Avoid the temptation to scrub the skin.
- Let your skin heal naturally. If you squeeze a pimple, the healing will take longer. In addition, you will increase the risk of scars.
- Keep your hands away from your face. Touching your skin throughout the day may cause new pimples.
- Stay away from the sun and tanning beds. Sunburn damages the skin. In addition, some medicines for acne make the skin very sensitive to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which you get from both the sun and tanning devices in the room.
- Consult a dermatologist if:
- Your acne makes you shy or embarrassed.
- The products you tried did not work.
- Your acne scars or darkening of the skin.
Today, virtually every case of acne can be successfully treated. Dermatologists can help treat existing acne, prevent recurrence and reduce the chances of appearance of scars.