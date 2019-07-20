How to cope with changes in pressure during flight?
Sometimes the pressure changes during flight can cause serious ailments. Tell how to cope with it and why.
Almost everyone knows the feeling when, during take-off and landing ears pop. Not a pleasant feeling. Moreover, some people like it heavier than others, may appear painful sensations that are hard to keep. For regulating the pressure in the ear meets the Eustachian tube a narrow canal that connects the tympanic cavity of the middle ear with the nasopharynx. When the plane is landing or taking off, the pressure changing so rapidly that the Eustachian tube does not have time to react. As a consequence there is a pressure difference, the imbalance. From this and your ears.
Usually the discomfort can be removed, if something to eat or drink or just to yawn. If this does not help, you can try a few more viable options. For example, the Valsalva maneuver. To do this, pinch the nose, take a breath and gently exhale into the nose, as if whiffed. Also, you can use ear plugs – they equalize pressure to the eardrum.
However, in some cases may experience more severe symptoms, which is not so easy to cope. Among them are: severe pain, ringing in the ears, temporary hearing loss, vomiting, and dizziness. The likelihood of such symptoms is increased in humans with allergic rhinitis, middle ear infection, colds, sinusitis. In such cases, you need to seek the assistance of the crew, if you assume that the cause of the illness could be a disease, inform.