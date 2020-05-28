How to create a startup and tour of the Louvre: how to spend a weekend in new York city (may 29-31)
What: an Online course about the psychology of stress
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: How to maintain the balance of life, cope with challenges, to ensure the stability of thoughts, feelings and reasonable actions — all this you will learn in this course.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “How to build a startup”
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: You’ve been planning to launch a startup? Are you tired of working for someone else and dream about their own business? Then this course is for you.
Famous teachers will tell you how to find business ideas and evaluate them, how to attract customers and constantly increase sales, and even on how to build a successful business strategy and to pick a team.
With this course you will have a way of building his business from scratch to manage the company. No complicated theories — just practical advice and examples.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of English lexicology
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: You want to learn English, to structure knowledge and to understand the rules of pronunciation of the words, then this information is for you. The course will introduce students to the most important areas of modern lexicological research.
The obtained knowledge will help to understand the peculiarities of the vocabulary of the English language, the subtleties of phraseology, word formation, system connections, and more.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “ABC of Finance”
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
More info: to Be financially literate — a need dictated by the times. The ability to invest money and analyze the economic situation is one of the important qualities of the modern man. This course will help you acquire the necessary knowledge and practical skills, and increase competence in matters of investing and personal Finance management.
Cost: Free
What: Online course for promotion in Instagram
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: they Say that in the beginning you need to always say something interesting to catch the attention of viewers and entice them to look further. Remember this idea, it is useful in promoting in Instagram. The course will be useful to you if you are: manufacturer of furniture, interior items or utensils, photographer or artist; make with their hands is something very beautiful and would like to sell it, are travel notes of a traveler; want to be a blogger; have a local business (nail salon, Barber shop, Studio visage); teach and counsel people; want to create a thematic community.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “How to create a personal blog”
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
More: Free video course on the basics of working with the world’s most popular platform for creating blogs is WordPress. Even without knowing anything about HTML, after completing this course you will be able to create your own blog which isn’t just a page in LJ, and an independent website.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Louvre
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
More info: currently the Paris Museum is closed until further notice, but offers to take a virtual tour in a special section of the website. Collected here are videos depicting the various exhibitions of the Museum, about the individual exhibits and discoveries.
Cost: Free
What: English for careers
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in improved their career prospects in the global labour market. During the course you will learn about features of a job search, filing for the position and interviews for the companies of the United States and the world.
This course will provide an opportunity to broaden their ideas about career paths in the world market, develop vocabulary and improve language skills to achieve professional goals.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “the Science of sleep”
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: Sleep is one of the most important processes in the human body. In the dream cleaning of neurons, and the rate of excretion of the waste is increased by half. Its absence or overabundance of strong effects on behavior, mood and health of any living creature. Today, the science in this area is rapidly developing, have methods of in vivo monitoring of the condition during sleep. Is it possible to fully deprive a person of sleep? Where there is maximum change in its lack? Does sleep only on the brain activity or its violation can affect the whole body? All that you will learn in this course.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast “African penguins”
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: Energetic and inquisitive penguins frolic and happy to eat from the hands of the Rangers. Sometimes the fish thrown into the water and the birds diving for prey, and showed feats of underwater acrobatics. To watch the online stream at the link.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
weekend in new Йорке
