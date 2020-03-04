How to create a successful business in the United States with no English and a couple of thousand dollars
In the new interview with Ivan told ForumDaily that to create a successful business in the US, immigrants don’t need perfect English. With time-proven online scripts to communicate with the client even if the minimum level of language. In addition, Ivan has shared the secrets of creating an effective business website.
Minimum level of English to create a successful business in the USA — sounds incredible. What this means, and how you created the system?
This means that you can open a business and become successful with a minimal level of English. I set up a website, online booking, online chat, give the necessary scripts for service dialogs. Thus, more than 90% of communication happens online.
I had a customer – a professional interpreter-translator who knew native level of English and Italian languages, but it did not help him in the business. So as to be able to speak and be able to do business are two different things. After working together, he became one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the field (carpet and upholstery cleaning).
Most of US customers don’t like to spend time talking (though small talk has not been canceled), they need to quickly obtain high-quality service. For the average American is bombarded by the amount of spam, ads and phone calls every day that he prefers to work with familiar companies or with those where most of the communication is automated, so you can arrange the order to pay, etc often need a simple website with a clear end customer interface and order booking.
At what level of earnings you can get, if you have ordered the setting of the site and online services?
Some of my clients in the first month you earned 10 thousand dollars a week, but it is rather the exception. On average, novice entrepreneurs are earning from 200 to 600 dollars a day, but it’s not just a matter of how I will set IT a part. A lot depends on how much the entrepreneur is willing to take in the nuances of doing business, what expertise and so on. We must be prepared to work 24/7.
Of course, there are those who have no clients in the first days of work, as in the United States so much competition in almost all fields, and become a prominent and a successful business is no easy task. I have previously talked about the service “cleaning business”. In the framework of this service the chances of getting profit is more than than the competition, of course, higher. If I have recourse to other lines of business, then of course I will try to help everyone.
Most of my customers are kliningovye companies, movers, appliance repair, handyman services, construction and repair. That is the most popular among immigrants lines of business. So I have something to offer almost every customer.
Let’s see the truth: IT services-contractors from Eastern Europe or freelancers, when you create a website will be cheaper. Why the beginners in the US is to go to you?
If our customer wants to save money, then of course he will find the familiar him the pros or the guys from post-Soviet countries. I can’t compete with them on price, as the cost of the work in the U.S. initially higher. But it is worth noting that about 50% of my clients came to me after a bad experience with remote teams or freelancers.
Yeah, they cheaped out and got the website, in the best case, they set up ads, if you had the budget. However, without knowledge of the specific business, the competitive environment, the mentality of the customers it becomes useless. And contractors of IT is so skillfully hide their competence behind the technical terms that a person with no special experience is really difficult to choose a reliable IT partner.
If the need to save very sharp, I recommend to use the various designers of sites. However, this will be an interim solution, but it’s a way out. In addition, to search for partners and customers to use social networks. A great tool is LinkedIn. More information about this option can be read here.
What advice would you give to those who want to open business in USA but has a low level of English and limited finances?
As an entrepreneur, I would say that the language and the amount of investment to start a very important, but not critical. The main thing is to believe in your Seeley and not to give up. It is also very important at first to choose reliable contractors in the areas where you lack competence, or to give some functionality to outsourcing. Of course, as the head of web Studio I would be happy to become such a contractor for IT services. My prices are much lower than the American companies, plus I do focus on the difference in mentality and language barrier.
By the way, about web-Studio… How one person had the idea to combine the cleaning business and web Studio? What was the inspiration?
Not exactly merge, they are two different of my project. I came to IT quite by accident, and has always been very far from that. It so happened that, living in Russia, I have invested in or managed several IT startups. I often had to communicate with programmers, designers and so on. After moving to USA, I worked for one of the IT startup, but it so happened that two remote teams from Russia and Belarus, which I led, for various reasons, could not cope with the tasks. It is worth noting that the value of their work was significantly lower than that of contractors in the United States. Then I decided to try to do some of the work on the project and a couple of months has mastered the necessary skills. Of course, previous experience in IT greatly helped that.
Why did you decide to open a web Studio in the USA, and because they are so very much?
In fact, in my web Studio, I only work, only take small orders, for which you don’t need a big team. I took many entrepreneurial stages, from different companies in the US (even has its own charitable Foundation) before sale of business and investment, so I speak the same language with my clients.
In addition, I talk about business in the United States, where to find clients, which advertising platforms are working and which are a waste of time and money. You know how Americans are able to package a product or service, and in fact, this can not be. Thus, my knowledge in marketing and sales to the fore. Indeed, entrepreneurs need not pretty, but useless website and need customers and sales of goods or services. Need a stable revenue and profit.
Also not everyone wants to work for years “uncle”, so many aspiring entrepreneurs are motivated to succeed, which is not local, as they do not need to “conquer America”. If my customer has chosen the wrong direction in business or miscalculated the profitability, I can recommend him, I need to fix. Since I need the customer to the time when the business will generate enough income, I was able to order services for its rasskrutka, setting up the ad, and so forth, I’m really interested in the success of each project.
