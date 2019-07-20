How to create a successful startup to relocate to Silicon valley: tips from an investor
Serial entrepreneur and venture investor Vitaly Golomb moved with his parents to the United States from Odessa at the age of 8 years. Already as a teenager he began working at technology companies (Paragraph, HP), and in 2010’s went into venture investments. As managing Director of the Bank group IEG in California, Golomb knows firsthand how venture market for both sides of the Atlantic. He invests in startups from Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries on seed-stage, helps them to relocate to Silicon valley and get the necessary startup investments.
Golomb has established for itself rules of life and work in the Valley shared with the publishing Inc.
Success in Silicon valley comes not immediately and not for all
Valley is a community that is similar to some closed circles, and the inner circle is extremely difficult to get into. So often startup is not immediately on the teeth to move to San Francisco — for this you need a colossal amount of money plus a year or two to it started to be taken seriously. After all, at the stage of seed investments has no product, no customers, there’s only one team — but if I do this command I do not know in what to invest? Here can help a venture capital investor in pre-seed stage.
When to carry business in the United States
In the Valley you can go when you are running a business and the prerequisites to bringing a product to the global market. You can use your local market as a laboratory to understand what problem the product solves, who is the client, whether users are willing to pay. And making sure that the product is in demand and profitable, to go into the Valley to push the pedal to the floor and scale the business globally. Many people come to the Valley as tourists and trying to raise money here — generally it is unreal. Many go with immature business, carrying the family, and the success of a startup is secondary — but it is not quite fair and right in relation to investors.
How to form a team in the United States
Any company that moves into the Valley from any other country, need of local SEO or key team member. This factor contacts and relationships: it depends on the success of networking and finding the right connections.
If you raise a seed round — it is desirable, first, to 60% of the borrowed amount to defer on marketing experiments, and secondly, to find people with experience who will be able to engage in the process and sell. There are no ready-made solutions: to be able to sell and communicate with people is only experience.
What does the investor want from a start-up
To be the sole investor in a startup is a big mistake. This means that the open market for whatever reasons does not want to invest in this company.
As a rule, large venture capital funds from the Valley there is no need to invest in foreign startups, but there are those who specializiruetsya in local markets. On the one hand, in the Valley of the Olympic games startups — here come all the best. If I am a U.S. venture Fund, are sitting on Sandhill Road — why would I want to go somewhere, because the best will still come here. On the other, if I know the local market and see undervalued the company, I may be beneficial to help her move to the Valley (or take part of a team, or raise a round) — instead I buy this company share cheaper than if I waited for them in the Valley.
The perception of Russian immigrants in California
In California there is no negative attitude or bias against immigrants from Russia — issues can arise to those involved in cybersecurity. Here a great authority among the Russian engineers, the engineering brains and technology. In the Valley, where half the population are immigrants, everyone understands that politics is a separate question, more people with brains who create technology. If Russian startup deals in U.S. cybersecurity, the potential investor will just conduct thorough due diligence — does the money from the Russian government, reports the information to Russia, whether it is private and independent. Companies from China, too.
How to create the perfect startup
The perfect combination for Eastern European startup is developing software in Eastern Europe, production in China, and the business and partnership in San Francisco. These three points is able to combine the Ukrainian company Petcube, for example (it has invested founder of Almaz Capital Alexander Galitsky — Inc.): they have an engineering group and half of the Ukraine, 12 people in the headquarters in SF and 4 in China.