How to create a wedding dress Regina Todorenko
Last week everyone talked about second wedding 29-year-old Regina Todorenko and 33-year-old Vlad Topalov, which the pair said in Italy. However, to settle for network users had pretty poor photos in Instagram, and the secrecy is easily explained.
Exclusive detailed report from the celebration opens today in the new issue of “OK!” but because neither the lovers nor the guests of the “light” part of the celebration ahead of time could not. However, personnel were not only the official part, but the preparation process — namely, trying on wedding dresses. SPLETNIK.RU shares shots from backstage.
The choice of outfits, the presenter was thorough and used a lot of options. In the end, two wedding dresses for Regina was created by the brand Edem, and in each case special attention is paid to detail.
At the ceremony the exchange of rings Todorenko appeared in a brilliant dress, embroidered with beads, beads and sequins and added decorative trim appliques of lace. The outfit was sewn from crepe silk, a Cape of sheer mesh, it has also been embroidered with beads in the form of divergent rays.
The second outfit was inspired by historical women’s dress: the image added to the bodice-corset with embroidery in the style of XVI—XVII centuries, translucent bell sleeves and a lush, double-layered skirt. Here the main (and touching!) the item was translucent veil of silk muslin, and the openwork pattern of its base (netting performed manually) added the couples initials — RV.