How to cure depression without antidepressants, experts told
No scientific evidence of the effectiveness of this method does not exist. However, an increasing number of women and men suggests that this kind of walking relieve them from the symptoms of severe depression not responsive to any medicines.
Who would have thought that the simple nature walks barefoot can be more effective than a powerful antidepressant? At least sure of that numerous women and men from different countries of the world, which thanks to social networks attached to this kind of alternative medicine. Its proponents claim that by walking barefoot on grass or earth the person is “in contact with nature” more closely, and it has a therapeutic effect. Moreover, there are claims that negatively charged electrons in the ground can neutralize the positive particles in our body that threaten health. Of course, this definitely does not agree scientists.
But ordinary people have not listened too much to respected scientific minds, and with much more attention to pay attention to the different kinds of stars like Gwyneth Paltrow. And she is actively promoting walking barefoot on the earth as a means to combat not only depression, but insomnia and even arthritis. To Gwyneth joined by some other celebrities, also emphasizing the idea that the more a person walks barefoot, the stronger is his psyche. Especially useful many claim to walk barefoot for women who travel a lot in uncomfortable shoes with heels. In this case it is just a foot rest, and it already improves mood.
No serious scientific basis proving the effectiveness of this kind of dealing with depression does not exist. However, doctors do not claim that these walks will bring harm. It is important to monitor temperature and prevent hypothermia, but also to pay attention to the earth itself, because it is easy to step on broken glass, sharp rocks or other dangerous objects.