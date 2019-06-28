How to cure persistent runny nose? This method is amenable to treatment, even chronic rhinitis
I can say that my horrible stream from the nose stopped on the third day of intensive treatment, and then disappeared for like… three years. Yes, Yes. Absolutely no cold I was not three years, even in the cold. When I again “zaspivala” unexpected influenza, treatment was started immediately, and runny nose ran away again for a few years.
This recipe for over 10 years – I started to use it in 2004 and in all that time rhinitis annoyed me 3-4 times, and that during SARS. Without exaggeration I will say that for me it’s the best folk remedy for catarrh, which cures quickly, safely and permanently.
So, we begin to be treated:
The first stage is washing the nose soda solution. Prepare a solution – 1 teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water. The doctor told me to wash the nose with her hands, drawing water each nostril alternately and spitting through your mouth. But because of the patient’s ear (I had chronic otitis) this method becomes unacceptable water gets into the middle ear and inflammation. I adapted for these purposes, a small teapot infuser and washed his nose by using yoga.
After the procedure is necessary well to blow his nose. Usually, after washing begins abundant output of mucus from the nose, continuing for 5-10 minutes, so stock up on napkins. You can then proceed to the second stage.
The second stage is the pollination of the nasopharynx with soap.
Rubs a tablet of soap in the spoon until the powder (it is very easy) and each nostril alternately draw powder. It is convenient to do straight from the spoon, but you can roll a paper tube. Inhale the powder streptotsida need to hit in the throat.
One tablet is enough for 3-4 treatments. This treatment is carried out at least 6 times a day for the first 3-4 days (depending on severity of the disease), and then stops cold at all. More than 6 days has not been treated no one at all tried this method rhinitis stopped after 3-5 days.