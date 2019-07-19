How to deal with the smell of garlic breath?
Garlic is very useful, but fragrant effects many prefer to avoid it. But, it turns out, there are healthy products which will help to cope with the smell of garlic.
All Housewives know how hard it is to wash your hands from garlic smell after you cook dishes with garlic. After eating raw garlic breath may persist for several days depending on the quantity of peculiarities of digestion, and other factors.
Garlic aroma out of his mouth comes once the garlic reaches the stomach. The fact that when interacting with gastric juice stand sulphides. They enter the intestine, and the molecule allylmethylamine (AMS) is so small that you can get directly into the bloodstream. After it is deposited in many tissues. Nothing dangerous in this.
AMS getting into the lungs is released with the breath, and the molecules trapped in the skin with sweat. Although this molecule is only a small component of garlic flavor, other substances of larger and more shortly excreted by the intestines. While AMS may be delayed for a long time.
American scientists came to the conclusion that there is a way to “link” AMS so that the molecule became too big and are unable to slip through the stomach wall. This is due to the phenolic compounds which are reactive with sulfides. Many of these phenolic compounds found in apples, lettuce and mint. They should eat at the same time with garlic dishes.