How to detect a “leaky” gut?
Under the “leaky” bowel doctors mean permeable or syndrome irritable bowel: a dangerous condition in which damaged the wall of an organ. Doctors told about the symptoms that help to identify or at least suspect the presence of pathology.
One of the key reasons “programowania” of the intestine is a chronic inflammation, which leads to the permeability of its walls, the specialists reported on the portal “Rambler/doctor.” Occurring through damage (actually holes) into the abdominal cavity penetrate the microorganisms that trigger pathological processes. The human body can suffer greatly due to intoxication by hazardous substances entering from the intestine from where they should Atargatis out.
Irritable bowel syndrome can be identified by the following features:
- bloating and abdominal cramps,
- disorders of intestinal motility, and problems with the chair,
- the deterioration of the skin: the rash, intensify the inflammatory phenomena
- nausea and vomiting;
- hair and nails lose their original form, are clearly weak, unhealthy,
- chronic fatigue
Noticing these symptoms, do not delay seeking medical attention. “Leaky” gut leads to the development of a number of dangerous deviations. Many studies have established a clear linkage between the syndrome of permeable intestine and the occurrence of autoimmune diseases such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, thyroid disease (thyroiditis, Hypo – and hyperthyroidism), multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, celiac disease, diabetes. Specialist will help to restore intestinal function, while the process has not gone too far.