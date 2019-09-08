How to determine heart failure status of the language
The language shows the condition of the body.
Changes in the state language can tell about violations in the body. We present to your attention the most characteristic symptoms indicating a particular disease.
Violations of metabolism: significant redness and “swelling” of the language.
Anemia and heart failure: the color of the language becomes very pale. In addition, similar symptoms are also evidence of malnutrition.
Lung disease: the edges and the middle of language has gained an unusual red color and added bad breath.
Disorders in the bowel or bladder issues, soreness on the tongue.
Impaired liver function: a thin whitish bloom. If it thickens and becomes dark yellow, then most likely, impaired liver function.
Viral or bacterial infection: on the top of the tongue appear sores or bumps.
Peptic ulcer: a dense white bloom.
In addition, doctors pay attention to the fact that changes in different areas of the tongue are responsible for changes in various organs:
the tip of the tongue indicates the health of the upper chest: the lungs and myocardium;
the middle of the tongue shows the condition of the Central organs: liver, gall bladder, stomach;
the back of the tongue helps to diagnose diseases of the intestine, kidney and bladder.