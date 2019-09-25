How to diagnose and treat one of the most insidious types of cancer — lymphoma
Lymphoma — a group of hematologic disease of lymphatic tissue characterized by swollen lymph nodes.
This type of cancer is very insidious, as long does not manifest itself at once and affects the entire body. For example, a person has back pain and it is a long walk to the doctors. As a result, the disease is diagnosed already in the advanced stages, it may not produce clinical symptoms by years, or fails to recognize
Cancer can affect any system of the body, including the immune. While damaged, the lymphocytes — the blood consists of almost half. This disease is called lymphoma.
In addition to enlarged lymph nodes lymphoma is characterized sweating, especially at night, fever, itching, sudden weight loss.
Lymphomas are divided into two main groups: hodgkinski and non-Hodgkin’s. In each group, many types of lymphoma, and each needs special treatment. To determine the type of lymphoma, take the biopsy.
Lymphomas are found in all ages. So, the peak incidence of Hodgkin’s lymphoma accounts for 30 to 34 years, and more often in men. Increased risk from those associated with radiation, toxic substances, infected with infectious diseases, weaken the immune system.
Lately, physicians are increasingly faced with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in women with breast implants.
In Hodgkin’s lymphoma doctors achieve remission in 90 percent of cases. Oncology is a very good result.