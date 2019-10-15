How to do everything: Nadya Dorofeeva told about daily habits (video)
Popular singer, soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva, who recently talked about the novel with a Positive, shared with fans, as everyone has time and is in great shape.
Dorofeeva recorded a video which showed a day in the life, demonstrating useful (and not) habits.
Starting the day singer, drinking a glass of water with lemon. However, once it washes down his coffee.
Talking to relatives and friends Nadia in the car while driving to rehearsal training. By the way, then listens to the advice of his grandmother.
And during manicures and pedicures listening to books favorite books.
Dorofeeva more engaged in their figure, and how she is doing and listens to what books, look at the video.
