How to earn American officials and how they are punished for truancy: 10 facts about the civil service in the United States
The US has normalized the practice of charging salaries and bonuses for officials. Edition of “Voice of America” has collected some interesting facts about the civil service in the States.
1. All salaries of officials at all levels in the United States — public information, which can be found online for each employee. Salary accrue for a transparent system in accordance with the position (level of the so-called “step”) and seniority. For example, the President earns $400 000 per year Vice President- $246 900. However, this is before taxes, which average 25%.
2. The pay increase is only possible due to the higher “rank” and “place”. Rise to the highest step occurs every 1-3 years. The authorities may reward the transition to the highest step before. But the rise in rank is carried out only with change of positions and responsibilities and are not always immediately accompanied by an increase in salary. Separately can occur adjustment rate adjusted for inflation at 3-4% for all public sector employees — is only possible by decision of the President of the United States.
3. For work on holidays, and at the Federal level — 10, pay employees double pay for a day’s work. 10% pay for working on Sunday and at night from 18:00 to 06:00. There is also a “local” allowance that is higher in big cities with high living standards. All of the bonus or award is also taxable.
4. Compared to top private companies, wages in the public sector below. For example, an HR Manager at a large international FMCG-company Nestlé receives an average of $102 000 per year. In the government — $95 000. But the work in the state structures attracts stability, number of output, relatively high pension, and other bonuses.
Notably, people who were held in US military service, have a substantial preference when applying for Federal positions.
5. Such salaries of civil servants may seem big, but we need to be aware of the level of spending in the United States. The so-called “index big Mac”, America is in the top countries in terms of prices.
The index reflects the General level of prices for food, labor and rent. For example, in the most expensive city in the U.S. — San Francisco- the median family income is $96 265 before taxes. That’s about $6000 a month net. And the average amount of rent in town — $3 500 per month.
6. State employees have from 13 to 26 working days of paid vacation per year, depending on experience, as well as 13 days of sick leave. Only from 2020 officials have the opportunity to get 12 weeks of leave to care for a child — before that, before or after childbirth women had to use vacation and sick leave that they had accumulated to stay at home at their own expense.
7. Government employees have good life insurance and health insurance, which can be better leading corporate offers. In addition, officials have incentives to use public transport. Washington civil servants are paying for the use of metro and buses to the office and home that helps relieve the roads of the capital, which is still considered one of the busiest in the country.
8. Among employees of Federal agencies, as well as in American private companies, a widespread practice of working from home, subject to certain conditions and with the consent of the management. By the way, although the Federal government in Washington may be closed at the slightest snow, it does not mean that officials simply rest. Most of them work from home, according to pre-established procedures, at the same time, they do not create traffic jams and make it possible to work of snow-removing equipment.
9. The punishment for truancy, especially providing false information about his presence at work, civil servants may be higher than in private companies. After all, if the official is “stealing time” from his Department, he is “stealing taxpayer money”. Truancy — the fastest way to a dismissal.
10. If Congress and the President cannot come to an agreement on the state budget for the next year, the Federal government has funding, and most state agencies — from the Departments to the national parks forced to close down and workers sent on unpaid leave.
Part of the employees of the agencies have the status of those who perform “critical functions” as employees of the security services in Haaparanta, and they are forced to work for free. They receive compensation only when the government approves the Federal budget.