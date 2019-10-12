How to ease sore throat folk remedies
When there is pain in swallowing, it nearly always added cough, malaise, stuffy nose, headache, fever.
It’s just torture. Sore throat may be only a temporary indisposition – slight irritation caused by low humidity and may be a symptom of the disease. Causes can be colds and infections due to streptococci, or allergies. As a result of infection there is a risk of joint damage, heart and kidney. So it’s important to pay attention to pain in the throat and consult a doctor.
To improve condition will also help of traditional medicines.
Air ordinary. Cough and sore throat to drink the infusion of dried roots (10 g of material per 200 ml of boiling water) a quarter Cup 3-4 times a day. To enhance the therapeutic effect gargle with warm infusion ( 1 tsp of dried roots pour 300 ml of boiling water, to insist 2 hours, strain.
Marshmallow Konopleva and Althaea officinalis. The roots of this plant possess anti-inflammatory action. So it centuries used to treat bronchitis, colds, cough and sore throat. Preparations of the marshmallow envelop and soothe the mucous membranes, helping them to cope with bacteria and inflammation.
Anise ordinary. For pain in the throat to drink the infusion (1-2 teaspoons per 200 ml of boiling water) a quarter Cup 3-4 times a day 30 minutes before eating or taking a tincture (20 g per 100 ml 40% alcohol) and 20-30 drops 2-3 times a day.