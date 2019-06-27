How to eat fatty and sweet without harm for health told the experts

June 27, 2019

Scientists have figured out how to include in your diet oily and sweet food without fear because of their harm to health. Relevant work was conducted by experts from the University of Franche-Comte.

Как есть жирное и сладкое без вреда для здоровья рассказали специалисты

In experiments on mice, researchers kept animals on an unhealthy diet, including in their diet fatty foods and sweets. Also, their menu has added enriched polyphenol plant extract. The latter led to the fact that body weight increased significantly more slowly, and life expectancy with 381 days has risen to 681. In addition, experts have recorded the reduction of cholesterol in the plasma, a similar situation occurred with the indicators of oxidative stress and the contents in the intestine of various bacterial toxic substances. To normal coming and having a connection with inflammation of the immune processes.

Scientists say that suffering from excess weight people are more prone to cardiovascular ailments. However, the risks are higher in those in tandem with obesity is metabolic disorders.

