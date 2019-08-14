How to eat foods throughout the day to reduce weight, was told by the nutritionist
The expert explained the products and why it is better to have at one time or another
During weight loss is important not only what we eat, but when. Each product has its own ideal time use when he brings the most good and the least harm the figure. Nutritionist Helen Cullen spoke about what dishes to give preference for Breakfast, lunch and dinner.
In order to find harmony and to support it, it is important to eat right and spend all the calories that were eaten during the day. Proper nutrition is a balanced diet in protein, fat, slow and fast carbohydrates.
Depending on what period of the day they will be used in food and depends on the process of reduction, retention or weight gain. It should be noted that all the products important for the body and saturate his different nutrients.
How is best to distribute food throughout the day to lose weight and spend all recruited daily calories?
Morning food is better to choose a slow and fast carbs as most of the fast carbohydrates are rich in glucose and are high in calories. The body is important to spend that energy during the day so she is not turned into fat. Slow carbs, on the contrary gradually release glucose, and it has time to be absorbed by the body, not putting off in the form of fat in the body.
Grains, cereals, nuts, fruits, dried fruits, sweets, potatoes – they are best suited for Breakfast. For example, potatoes are always better the first half of the day. It is rich in starch, high in calories and, in consequence, can easily turn into fat. Taking it in food for Breakfast, chances to burn calories much higher.
Dried fruits such as figs and apricots, good break up the metabolism and help to digest food during the day.
Apples help to improve the work of the stomach and intestines, so they are also better to eat in the morning. But eaten in the evening a fresh Apple can cause discomfort and increase the acidity of the stomach.