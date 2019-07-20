How to eat less sugar without fear of tearing
Sugar consumption can be greatly reduced if you just read the labels on products before buying them. There are other secrets that will help to eat less sugar.
According to who recommendations, a healthy adult in a day should not eat more than 50 grams of sugar. It seems that very much, but calculate how much sugar you put in tea and coffee? Statistics show that most people consume two to three times more sugar than recommended. Simple carbohydrates should not exceed 10% of the daily calorie intake, and ideally they should be 5%.
To reduce sugar consumption, you need to learn to pay attention to what you eat. When buying products, read the label – in many it is possible to find the sugar. So, there’s sugar all over the baking, it is added to sauces, marinades, prepared foods, ready meals, fast food, dairy products.
For the same reason, should as often as possible to eat at home – meals in cafes and restaurants often contain added sugar. Besides, they can be much more calories than you would like.
Foods that contain sugar, can be gradually replaced. If you are accustomed to finish the meal with a dessert, it is easy to replace the fruit. Soda and other drinks with added sugar it is better to exclude from the menu. They can be replaced with homemade compote for fruits and berries.
To reduce sugar cravings, it is important to sleep and rest. The fact is that in a stressful situation the body “asks” for more energy. Therefore a good sleep will help you to reduce the craving for sweets.