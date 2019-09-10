How to eat mushrooms, that they bring benefits and pleasure
Eating mushrooms no more than twice a week servings of not more than 100-120 grams, suggest nutritionists. With care they should be pregnant and lactating women, young children and the elderly, and people with pancreatitis and cholecystitis.
Mushrooms are a wonderful food because they are tasty and low in calories and give a feeling of satiety. In addition, they contain a polysaccharide that is not digested by the body. This type of fibre improves digestion, removes toxins from the body. The product is rich in protein, it is 65-70% of the total number of nutrients. Even mushrooms are rich in vitamins A and C, b, D, and PP, and minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus, iron, sulfur, iodine, and others.
As for calories, it, of course, talking about steamed and boiled mushrooms. If you fry them in grease, and even potatoes, it will be very tasty, but a diet this dish has no relation.
However, frequent and excessive consumption of mushrooms could have a negative impact on the condition of the gastrointestinal tract, physicians note.
Useful properties of mushrooms depend on the species, place of growth and other factors. Nutritional value depends on their age. Young mushrooms – delicious and nutritious. Most useful can you call a white fungus, as it has a pleasant taste and aroma, delicate flesh, resistant to storage and transportation, and well dried for the winter.
The specialists underline that relate to the choice of mushroom is very responsible, as they can collect harmful substances contained in the soil. In particular, it is first necessary to distinguish between edible mushrooms and about, and you want to pick them just away from the busy highway. When cooking is necessary to expose the product to heat treatment.