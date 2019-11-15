How to eat with kidney stones
If the urine a lot of certain salts, they fall out of it in the sediment, forming kidney stones. This is a consequence of metabolic disorders, infectious and other diseases of the urinary system.
Stones can move into the ureter, causing attacks of pain (renal colic) and the appearance of blood in the urine.
Sometimes the disease is hidden, and its first signs appear when the stone is large. At this time, the patient noted a dull vague pain in the lumbar region. Most often when a small stone disease is manifested attacks of renal colic, and in between bouts of dull pain, changes in urine, discharge of stones and sand.
When it is necessary to consult a doctor
The bouts of severe pain that usually begins in the lower back and spreads to the groin.
When it is necessary to address urgently to the doctor
If the urine appeared blood.
Advice on diet to prevent the formation of kidney stones
Drink at least 6 glasses of water.
If the stones are oxalate stones, restrict consumption of foods with oxalates: beets, celery, cucumbers, grapefruit, parsley, rhubarb, spinach, strawberries, nuts, chocolate, tea. Eat food rich in calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6.
If the stones from uric acid, eat less foods rich in purines: red meat, liver, fish, shellfish, cheese, beans, cauliflower, peas, coffee. Daily take vitamin B6.
Useful every day to drink tea from corn silk and couch grass.