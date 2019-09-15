How to escape from the debauchery in the video made fun of the “magic” stock ROC

In Tver poured from the plane 70 liters of Holy water “to save people from drunkenness and fornication.”

This was reported by the local site.

So September 11 was a Day of sobriety.

The traditional procession of years started from the airport Zmeevo. The priests poured the city from the plane with Holy water, Metropolitan of Tver and Kashin Savva read a prayer, and spread through the city with the relics of the saints of Tver. On Board, besides the clergy, passed a couple in which the husband was miraculously healed of alcoholism.

In Tver, there are real cases of miraculous deliverance from alcoholism, says the organizer of such events, Alexander Goryachev.

The network actively discussing the sacred ritual.

To comments that such actions are laughable, the priest noted that still continue to promote abstinence from alcohol, drugs and fornication.

