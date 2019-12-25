How to exchange or return an unwanted gift in the shops USA
Let’s face it: not all gifts — what you wanted and what you wanted, writes Wired. So there is nothing wrong with that, to exchange them or donate and get in return a more suitable product or money.
Whatever the reason for returning the gift, you are not alone. According to the National retail Foundation, in 2018 was returned goods worth about 369 billion dollars, which accounted for about 10% of total sales. During the holidays about two-thirds of consumers return the product.
“Consumers are really accustomed to return their goods, says Larissa summers, senior Vice President of marketing and e-Commerce in Optoro. Optoro is a platform that helps retailers such as Target and Staples, to reimburse the cost of the returned goods. — I think a lot of consumers don’t know how difficult it is for retailers”.
You might think that the returned goods fill the shelves, where they were taken. But summers says that this only occurs in half of the cases. Most of the goods sold to other retailers or, worse, thrown away. According to estimates Optoro, every year 5 million pounds (2268 tonnes) returned items are sent to landfill.
So if you are going to return holiday gifts, do it reasonably and rationally.
Basic information
First: you have more time than you think. Despite the fact that “30 days of purchase” — the usual policy shops, most retailers are adjusting their terms of return at this time of year, so people can return the product after the holiday break.
Make sure that your product better is Packed with all tags, accessories and original packaging. If you are exchanging a defective product, make sure that the item is in good condition. Summers says that items returned in original packaging and condition, it is much easier to resell. Without original packaging more likely that objects will be thrown out.
There is a check? Typically, this simplifies the task and increases the likelihood that you will get cash or store credit for your return. Some shops will work with you to gather information about the order, if you have lost your receipt or got it with a gift. In other stores you will not get anything. In some stores, you must present a photo ID, so be sure to keep it to yourself.
Summers encourages consumers to share why they return. Retailers are serious about this kind of feedback because it helps them to potentially reduce the number of returns in the next year.
Finally, be aware of individual store policy. Some stores will adjust their rules for opened or unopened goods, while others will accept returns and exchanges only in stores. Given in the example policy some of the most popular retailers.
Return policy Amazon
Most likely you received at least one gift from the online retail giant. Amazon.com will support the return and exchange of goods, shipped in the period from 1 November to 31 December this year, provided that you return them before January 31, 2020. Repack the product and log in to your Amazon account to start the return. You will need to enter the “order ID” (order ID) with a wrapping slip. Print and attach the label to the package. When the product is received, you will receive a refund in the form of Amazon gift cards.
All this applies to products from Amazon.com. If the product was purchased from a third party seller, you (or the person who gave you the gift) will need to return the goods directly to the seller. If you don’t want to worry about sending your parcel, you may be able to go to Kohl’s and send your return Amazon for free.
Stores: Apple, Best Buy, Target, Walmart
Apple will accept returns only those products that were purchased at the Apple Store or Apple website. If you got a new product in the period from 15 November to 25 December, you may return or exchange until January 8, 2020. Returns kompensiruet gift card Apple. The exchange can be carried out only in the Apple Store.
Log in to your account, select the “Return the gift” (a Return Gift), and follow the instructions on the page. If you are returning an iPhone or iPad, be sure to contact your wireless carrier to verify that the service was cancelled.
Best Buy accepts most products purchased in the period 1 November to 31 December 2019, provided that you return them until January 14, 2020. Treat returns in store or by mail with prepaid return label and get it in the form of store credit. Caution: for gifts returned by mail, Best Buy will send a notification email to the donor.
Target will take you to new and unopened items if they are returned within 90 days from the date of purchase. They also accept returns and exchanges on “electronics and entertainment products” purchased in the period 1 November to 25 December; you have up to 30 days from December 26 to return them to a store or by mail.
Bring a receipt or packing slip. If the purchase was made by credit card, not related to Target, you will get a refund to your card. You can make the refund on a gift card.
Walmart will accept returns and exchanges on items that were posted during the period from October 24 to 25 Dec 2019. For objects with 15 – or 30-day refund window time starts from 26 Dec. For example, cameras and computers must be returned within 15 days from 26 December, so you have to take care of it till 10 Jan 2020. For items with a 90-day return period does not exist the extended term.
The gifts should be returned to the store. The funds will be refunded with gift cards or cash, and please be sure to bring a check to ensure a quick refund. If you don’t have a receipt, bring your ID, order number or the email address of the sender and try to process the refund with the Walmart employee.
Other stores: REI, Patagonia, The North Face
The North Face allows returns by mail in exchange for store credit. Pack your product, log in, fill in the return form of the gift, attach the packing slip and a label with prepaid return to your box.
Patagonia will only accept the return of gifts in store and by mail in exchange for store credit. Make sure that the product is new, with attached labels, then fill out the return form gift and follow the instructions on the page. If you do not have a purchase order number, complete the return form and bring it together with the goods in the shop, Patagonia.
REI accepts most returns and exchanges within a year after purchase, except for the external electronics. The return may be made by mail or in-store; exchanges must be processed at the store. If you request “return of the recipient of the gift”, your refund will be issued in the form of a cheque. If you don’t have a receipt, don’t worry, REI will help you identify the proof of purchase, if you can fill in a form with more detailed information about the purchase. You can find this form of proof of purchase and return form gift recipient here.
What if I can’t return the gift?
Perhaps you stopped reading e-books or a check lost in the black hole. If your product is not refundable, there are still many scenarios.
Sites such as eBay and Decluttr can help you to resell pre-owned goods. If you sell the phone, these sites are most likely to pay you for it. If you are unable to return or resell, please consider donating. Instead of having to destroy unwanted items, give them to your local Goodwill.
And next year, just ask for a gift card.