How to extend your stay in the U.S. on a nonimmigrant visa
Nonimmigrant visas are issued foreign nationals who intend to remain in the U.S. temporarily. There are more than 40 different nonimmigrant U.S. visas, each designed for a specific purpose.
But sometimes plans can change. How to extend stay in the U.S. if you entered the country on non-immigrant visa, is told on the website of citizenship and immigration USA.
You can apply to change your status in the U.S. if:
• You legally entered the United States as reemigrants;
• You did not commit any actions that deprive you of the right to receive immigration privileges.
• There are no factors which you must depart the U.S. and then enter again on a visa of a different class;
• You filed a change of status by mail or online before the expiry date shown on the permit entry to the country stamp in your travel document and Form I-94.
Please note that your passport must be valid for the entire requested period of stay in the United States in a new non-immigrant category.
You may not change your nonimmigrant status in the U.S. if you entered the country on one of the following categories:
With — Transit;
D — crew Members;
K-1 or K-2 — the Groom/bride or derived from these categories;
K-3 or K-4 — spouse of U.S. citizens and their minor children;
S — Witnesses and informants;
TWOV — transit;
WT or WB — visa waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program).
If you belong to any of these categories, you must leave the U.S. before the date indicated on the form I-94.
How to apply for a change of nonimmigrant status in the United States
Procedure to apply depends on the nonimmigrant status that you want to:
• Working category
If you want to change your status to one of permitting work in the U.S. nonimmigrant categories, your prospective employer must file form I-129, petition for work-reemigrate before the end date of your period of authorized stay indicated on your form I-94.
You can’t start working at the new classification until it is approved to change your status.
If your prospective employer has to submit Form I-129 to change your status in the U.S., and your spouse and unmarried under 21 years of age children also want to change your status to remain in the U.S. as your dependents, they must file form I-539. They can all be included on one Form I-539. It is best to file Form I-129 and I-539 together so that they were considered at the same time.
• Other categories
If you want to change your status to one of the following nonimmigrant categories, you need to file form I-539:
A — Diplomats and other government officials, as well as close members of their families and employees;
B-1 and B-2 — Tourists and business people;
E-1 and E-2 — Members of families of merchants, trading investors;
F — Academic students (students) and members of their families;
G — Foreign government officials, their close relatives, and employees;
H-4 family Members of temporary skilled or unskilled workers and apprentices;
L-2 — family Members transferred within a company of employees;
M — Students receiving vocational education, and members of their families;
N — Parents and children some people who have received special immigration status;
NATO — the NATO Representative, officials, employees and close members of their families;
O-3 family Members of people with extraordinary ability and their assistants;
P-4: family Members of athletes and artists;
R-2 — family Members of religious leaders.
While considered the application, the person is in the U.S. legally. But if his stay in the country is already overdue, and he came up with the non-renewal, he must go immediately.
If your petition for a change of status is granted, the status change will be deemed effective from the date of expiry of your I-94.