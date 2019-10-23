How to fall in love with a guy, using “male methods” (works 100%)
No joke, these techniques really work!
The most interesting question I received last time regarding whether to use gender characteristics to their own purposes. For example, when a woman uses techniques which usually men resorted male or female tricks?
The answer is quite ambiguous. It all depends on how far you go in the “learning from the habits of the opposite sex”.
For example, a masculine woman is not cause of admiration from the guys. Their clothes, behavior, habits can even push. Usually they’re too clingy, domineering, harsh, want to dominate and control everything. Naturally these men do not suffer.
But there are things that are equally valued by both men and women. I call them “very valuable skills”. You can include them when talking to guys, and everything will find you irresistible.
If you learn to practice these qualities and to properly manage them – you will notice. Men are attracted to their own methods, but without fanaticism
Funny, isn’t it? The irony is that most of these techniques are considered to be “true men”, and work equally well for everyone.
So, we proceed to the study of men’s psychological techniques that you can successfully use to fall in love with guys:
1. Don’t apologize… and lots of it. Be proud of yourself as you are.
Most women believe that assertiveness is a truly masculine quality. But, no! Confidence is a very valuable quality, regardless of who possesses them – man or woman.
Although sometimes it’s as misunderstood as arrogant and cowardly behavior. In fact, the assertion is the exact opposite. Because meanness is to cause harm by their actions to others, while assertiveness is when you stand firmly on your ground and not afraid to voice aloud their own position. In this case, you do not want to offend anyone or humiliate. Why is a self-sufficient person?
2. Should not be never for anyone to run. If he really is interested in you – he will come.
This type of behavior is considered typically male. Although in reality – it is devoid of the least gender identity. It’s just a very valuable quality people who respect themselves.
Only insecure and always doubting literally persecute those who are like them. They naively believe that in the world there are forces that can force someone to love by force.
You don’t need male attention to feel whole and self-sufficient person. You are quite comfortable in their skin, in their lives. Confidence and satisfaction – that’s what attracts us to other people.
If you always behave like an alpha personality, then you will not be besieged by suitors. Men feel these women a mile away and never walk past!
They will be happy to obtain such a trophy like you! Because they are, first and foremost, hunters.
3. Be mysterious. The mystery is intriguing much more than logic and facts.
The mystery is not exclusive to men, but agree to understand their often very difficult.
And the image of an enigmatic and mysterious stranger, who they like to put on – looks very advantageous in the eyes of women.
Why don’t you do the same and not turn into a woman of mystery? Men it attracts, like a magnet.
What makes a woman sexy and mysterious? Not clothing, fight outright smile or a languishing look. The true mystery is an art. Art is not to tell him everything about himself, but rather to focus solely on it.
Encourage him to talk about their interests, Hobbies and interests. Thus tell me about yourself casually, casual… At some point he will realize that while so much time talked about himself, knows almost nothing about you. Here it is – a real mystery and intrigue! This is precisely what we wanted, isn’t it?
4. Don’t be afraid to flirt. In light flirting is nothing to be ashamed of.
Actually is the first thing men learn when you start to meet girls. Naturally, they can’t stop thinking about sexual intimacy and a little worried about it. So the flirtation, which drains the stop and at the same time together is very helpful. That’s what can melt the tension and awkwardness that invariably present at the beginning of Dating.
Don’t be afraid to be the first to start to flirt. The main thing is not to overdo it with excessive sexuality and not to embarrass partner even more. Touch the man casually on the hands or shoulder, make eye contact… don’t skimp on the smiles, laugh when you laugh, talk about everything! The main thing – to keep you both well and freely!
In other words, he thinks that he is interested in you and not got to carefully placed your “network flirting”.
By the way, many women are great in the art of flirting. They go beyond simple touches or gestures, just reducing the guys crazy. It is somewhat masculine behavior, but it really works. So why not borrow from the boys this valuable party?
Men love to laugh, and they will appreciate if you will tease them and provoke. It’s really cool!
So be sure to try – guaranteed!
Speaking of laughter…
5. Tell their men. Force them to smile. Have fun. So they wanted more…
And finally, mastered the technique men “make her Laugh and she’s yours!” It’s time to turn it into a guide and for women. The more you laugh and talk about fun, the more positive associations will cause him.
This means that not necessarily the first dates to be “too honest”. Do not have to dump on the guy all the stories about their troubles, worries and fears. Bear with me a little bit.
Do not dwell on the negative. Not proofread and do not criticize. Way better than “hilarious point of contact.”