How to fix the 7 most common problems with nails
Expert Mavala Tracy Winder called 7 problems with nails, which indicate the pathology of the body. Many of them are connected in the first place, with the wrong choice of diet and lack of water, reports the Daily Mail.
Burrs appear on the fingers due to the hardened cuticle. Usually, it is a sign of a lack of nail care. Will help in this case, a hike in the nail salon, using oils to care and circumcision of excess skin.
Flexible nails indicate exposure to chemicals — particularly cleaning products. Also the cause of the problem may be the lack of silicon in the body, the intake of certain medications and unhealthy lifestyle. To improve the situation, the expert advises eating prunes, garlic and whole grains.
Dry and brittle nails are also associated with the diet — in particular, the lack of vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, iodine, calcium, magnesium and iron. Affect measures also fatigue, problems with metabolism, anemia and endocrine disorders. In this case, it is recommended to trim the nails so they did not break, use a nutrient solution.
Irregularities in the plates, strips, grooves and bumps can indicate many problems. They appear due to the insufficient amount of sulfur in the body that can be corrected consumption of poultry meat, eggs and dairy products. Among other reasons such as — trauma, psoriasis, eczema and alopecia.
White spots appear due to the ingress of air bubbles under the plate. The condition can be hereditary, but often occurs because of injuries and poor nutrition. Also white spots on the nails are associated with the menstrual cycle. For getting rid of the problem it is recommended to add to the menu egg, fish, green vegetables and carrots.
Yellow nails often appear in smokers, as well as incorrect application of nail Polish without base. To improve the situation plate recommend regular polishing and use a base coat.
Bad habit of nail biting leads to thickening of the cuticle. Usually, it is a sign of nervousness and anxiety. For getting rid of habits in pharmacies there are special tools with a bitter taste to the nails are not biting. It is also worth regularly go for a manicure.