How to force the body to actively burn fat after 40 years
In the body after 40 years in a natural way slows down metabolism, causing the body starts to accumulate more fat. Foreign doctors told how to make the body in this age to burn more fat.
According to experts in the publication’s Telegraph, to set up the process of weight loss in middle age help six rules.
1. Strive for quality sleep. Experts advise to sleep at night at least 7 hours and not keep the bedroom gadgets and also included the lights.
“Besides the fact that sleep is of poor quality provokes an increase in weight, it also contributes to the development of depression, heart disease, diabetes and many other health problems,” stated the doctors.
2. To eat healthy fats. For those who want to keep slim figure after 40 years, it is recommended to eat nuts, seeds, avocado, olive oil.
3. Eat more vegetables, greens, and also fruits and berries with low sugar content. In particular, experts point to the spinach, cabbage, peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, raspberries, blueberries.
4. To minimize the amount of refined carbohydrates.First of all, we need to control the consumption of alcohol and confectionery products of industrial production.
5. Practice interval food. This system involves the use of daily caloric intake for 8 hours per day — the other 16 hours to refrain from the consumption of food.
6. To be physically active. Experts explain that exercise makes muscle cells more sensitive to insulin, which is very important to maintain normal weight without a set of fat mass.