How to gargle
Gargling helps, but do not forget that it is only an aid in the treatment of pain and inflammation in the throat.
Rinsing helps to mechanically clean the throat and mouth secretions and harmful microorganisms. Experts believe that gargling is more effective in preventing pain than candies or pills.
When you start to gargle. At a time when it was felt the growing discomfort in throat – trouble swallowing, soreness, sore. At the initial stage of malaise rinse can be as effective as possible and not let the disease develop in the body.
When sipchem voice to start gargling practically useless.
In addition, doctors say that rinsing will not produce the desired result if done incorrectly.
How to gargle?
“Take a small SIP, gargle this solution your mouth and throat for 5-15 seconds, spit out and repeat”, — give advice to the experts.