How to get a membership at Costco and not pay for it
If you want to save money by making bulk purchases at Costco, it might be a little upset to find out that membership in this wholesale network will cost you 60 or $ 120 per year, depending on the selected plan.
The standard club membership for $ 60 per year allows customers to purchase products at any Costco worldwide, while the premium membership ($120 per year) gives you a 2% refund all purchases, the newspaper writes Cheat Sheet.
However, through refunds to refund the paid membership the amount of $ 120, you need to spend in the stores about $ 3,000 a year, which is about 60 dollars a week.
While there are several ways to shop at Costco without paying for membership or to save on the membership fee.
Check websites discounts
Visit Living Social, Deal News and Groupon for special discounts on a Costco membership that appear there on a regular basis. Recently Groupon and Living Social offered an annual special package: standard membership at Costco, Cashco Cash Card for $ 20 and a coupon for $ 65. Also worth checking out the offerings of these sites for teachers and students.
Make purchases that do not require a membership to Costco
You can purchase some goods and services in Costco, even if you do not have a membership. These services include vision screening and hearing, medications discounts. You can also eat in the food court and buy alcohol without having a membership in the network.
Use Costco Cash Card
Another way to get around the membership fee is to make purchases using the Costco Cash Card. You can ask a Costco member to purchase for you such card, which costs from $25 to $1000. Cards can be recharged and validity period the balance is not limited. If you decide to make a purchase online using the card, you’ll pay 5% more because they are not a club member.
Shop online
Anyone can make purchases online at Costco, but if you don’t have a membership, the price for you will be above 5%, i.e., for the purchase of 100 dollars you have to pay $ 5. If you make purchases regularly, this can help you save a lot of money. However, not all network products are available for purchase online.
Divide the membership
Reduce the membership fee in two times, dividing the Costco membership with a friend or family member. You can officially give the other person the right to use your membership, but it must be someone from your family.
Go shopping with friends or relatives that have membership
You can always shop with a friend or family member if they have membership in Costco. If you do not pay with Costco Cash Card, you will need to transfer the money to your friend or relative because you cannot pay for purchases at Costco, if you are not a member of the network.
Use Instacart
Use a delivery service such as, for example, Instacart in order to circumvent the membership fee at Costco, but that doesn’t make it for you for free. Customers who do not have membership, you pay a higher price for the goods Costco, plus you have to make a minimum order in the amount of $ 35 and pay for the service and delivery.