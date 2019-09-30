How to get in shape and to return to training after a long break, the advice of experts
After the last lesson in the gym was not one year? With the abdomen “left blocks”, instead a fat folds. You really want to return to the previous figure, but don’t know where to start? Professional advice will help you with this.
1. Go consult a doctor
Hand over the required range of tests. The doctor will recommend you a set of exercises and the amount of physical activity that will not harm your body.
2. Make time to practice
Getting used to sit at work, it is very difficult to pull yourself together and start to act. Organize a group of like minded — so you will be able to discipline myself and not to let the command classes.
3. The financial issue
In a difficult financial situation, it is not necessary to give all the money to visit a trendy salon. On the Internet, in this case, there are a lot of videos with different exercises. Even the most basic, but regular Jogging, walking, swimming with friends, will bring soon a tangible result.
4. The yoga alternative to gym
Yoga can not only change your consciousness but also to strengthen the physical capabilities of your body. Again, signing up for group yoga sessions, you will be more difficult to skip class.
5. Control load
During class, pay attention to your joints. This advice applies to people with overweight. The first classes must be run under mild conditions that would not overload the joints and not to provoke the development of inflammation. After all, to deal through the pain, not the best lesson.
6. Follow the diet
Well, if you have enough strength to engage in sports, change your diet — for you, a piece of cake. Besides — this is another step on the way to creating a beautiful body. Enter in your diet a sufficient amount of protein, vegetables, fruits, whole grain products.